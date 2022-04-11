ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Staub Is Offering Up to 77% Off Tons of Must-Have Cookware, Including the Classic Cocotte

By Meredith Schwartz
Apartment Therapy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Spring is in full swing, and you know what that means? Zwilling’s exclusive factory sale is finally here! We have our eyes on the huge savings on Staub cookware, in particular. Staub is an...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared Her Easter Menu & It’s Full Of Easy-to-Make Italian Classics

Easter will be here before you know it, and if you haven’t already, it’s time to start planning a menu. Will you serve classic ham or turkey dinner, complete with delicious sides and deviled eggs? Or, will go a less traditional route and try something new? If you want to serve an Italian dinner, then you have to check out Giada de Laurentiis’ new Easter menu — it’s packed full of easy-to-make dishes from Italy. It all looks so amazing!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The 13 Best Meats To Cook In An Air Fryer, Ranked

The air fryer made its debut at the 2010 Internationale Funkausstellung exhibition in Berlin. Released by Philips, the innovative kitchen appliance was an instant hit. Indeed, it was so much so that IFA's organizers listed it in the top five inventions presented at the event (via Exnovate). Once you've used one, you can see how there are good reasons why air fryers have taken the culinary world by storm. They not only speed up cooking time but require a fraction of the oil used to deep fry food, making them a healthier alternative to traditional cooking methods (via Medical News Today).
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

I Worked at a Popular NYC Pasta Restaurant and This Is the Italian Condiment I Swear By (Bonus: it’s on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I was a line cook at Misi, guests would frequently peer into the open kitchen and ask me what my favorite dish is. Time after time, I always found myself responding with the leeks. Leeks, really? But these leeks are special. They’re roasted until tender, slathered in a spicy and bright anchovy vinaigrette, topped with Sicilian pistachios, and finished with a drizzle of a very special ingredient: Italian-imported TuttoCalabria Calabrian Chili Oil. This sumptuous condiment makes any vegetable — even one as simple as leeks — so, so tasty.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#French#Dutch
Apartment Therapy

Staub Is Offering Ridiculously Low Prices on Their Top-Selling Cookware — Here’s What to Snag ASAP

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Let’s be honest, the most important thing to keep in mind when buying new cookware is the quality. You need pieces that are durable, multifunctional, and long lasting… you know, that pot or pan you reach for time and time again. When it comes to finding new do-it-all pieces, minor aesthetic imperfections really shouldn’t factor into decision making — especially when we’re talking about a sale. In fact, sometimes it’s the little flaws that make things all the more lovable (and affordable).
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
marthastewart.com

Want to Refresh Your Bedroom? Shop Macy's Sheet Sale to Save on Bedding, Which Includes Must-Haves from Martha

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. After a long day, there's really nothing like crawling into a freshly-made bed. Upgrading your sheets can make this experience cozier than ever. If your bedding could use an upgrade, consider the deals available at Macy's right now. There are markdowns on popular sheet brands, including Martha's exclusive collection created for the retailer. The Martha Stewart Collection "Open Stock" Solid Cotton 400 Thread Count Flat Sheet, Queen, Created for Macy's ($42, originally $60, macys.com) is extremely soft to the touch, thanks to its 400-thread-count cotton sateen fabric. Do you favor other fabrics? You're in luck: There are plenty of options to choose from during this sale. Consider the AQ Textiles Bergen House 100% Certified Egyptian Cotton 1000 Thread Count Four-Piece Sheet Set, King ($215.99, originally $360, macys.com). This lush 1000-thread-count sateen sheet set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases.
SHOPPING
The Guardian

How to turn leftover cooked beans into ‘hummus’ – recipe

To save energy, I like to soak and cook a big batch of pulses in the pressure cooker for the week ahead, to provide an economical foundation for our daily meals. But by the end of the week, especially if plans have changed, we might be left with a lot to use up. (The same goes for tinned beans: if only part of a tin is needed for a particular dish, we need to find a use for the rest.)
RECIPES
Apartment Therapy

I Tried Rubbermaid’s First-Ever Bakeware Collection — and I’m in Love

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are some companies out there that, when word comes down the pipeline that a new launch is coming, you can’t help but get excited. For me, one of those beloved brands is Rubbermaid. My family has been a Rubbermaid household for as long as I can remember, and when I first moved out on my own, you can bet I outfitted my place with Rubbermaid everything, from kitchenware to (of course) storage containers. So when I heard the brand was making its first foray into the bakeware space, I was more than excited to put the new pieces to the test — and let’s just say the DuraLite Bakeware collection lives up to the hype.
RECIPES
Apartment Therapy

6 Things You Should Never Put Down Your Kitchen Drain (and What to Do with Them Instead)

It can be tempting to throw scraps down the drain if you have a garbage disposal and/or a new-build house with modern pipes. But even though they look harmless, disposals can actually wreak longterm havoc on your pipes if you’re not careful. If you want to save yourself from a hefty plumbing bill later down the road, here are some of the things you should avoid throwing down your drain, no matter what.
HOME & GARDEN
recipesgram.com

Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Pots

The simplest and quickest chocolate dessert that you could ever wish for! This salted caramel chocolate pots are so rich, thick, and creamy with a nice salty flavor on the top! Your family and friends will love them! Plus, you will need around 10 minutes to prepare them plus 5 minutes to cook. Try this recipe:
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Southern Buttermilk Biscuits

This recipe for old-fashioned Southern Buttermilk Biscuits are the best! They come out so thick and fluffy and melt in your mouth!. Being from the south, we pretty much always have biscuits at every dinner. You just cannot go wrong with these easy and delicious Southern Buttermilk Biscuits. They take minimal ingredients and just a little arm work to throw them together. It is so easy to master biscuit making with just a few steps. I don't know a single person who doesn't love these biscuits. So if you are looking for that perfect biscuit recipe, then you have to make this Southern Buttermilk Biscuit recipe.
RECIPES
Apartment Therapy

10 Linen Sprays That’ll Instantly Freshen Up Your Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Ah, linen sprays. Perfect for everything from freshening up those sheets you’ve had packed away in the back of your linen closet for ages to adding a sweet scent to the room before guests arrive, they’re a must in every home. Much like a good candle or diffuser, these sprays can instantly transform the mood of a room, albeit in a quicker, more concentrated way. And just like other scent accents for the home, linen sprays can widely vary when it comes to the aroma. Classically, one might think of a linen spray as having notes of cotton or lily. However, today’s linen sprays vary from light and crisp to deep and moody. In fact, they’ve become so popular, many of today’s top fragrance houses have gotten in on the linen spray fun! Below, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best linen sprays you can pick up today — because everyone loves a good spritz, no?
SHOPPING
The Independent

Aldi’s £20 cast irons pans are almost identical to Le Creuset’s £134 originals – and they’re coming back

With the sun shining and spring just around the corner, winter’s stewing season is over and you might be looking to refresh your cookware collection. We’ve found just the thing to get you excited for springtime soirées, courtesy of our favourite budget-friendly supermarket, Aldi.The retailer has brought back its bestselling cast-iron cookware range for all your slow-cooked dinner and soup needs, and, as before, it looks strikingly similar to Le Creuset’s kitchenware. Once again, the range comes in sleek colours, including black, grey, red and blue – and this time, some of it will be available in store as well....
LIFESTYLE
Salon

2 simple recipes for making sharp and spicy achar (aka Indian pickles)

These pro tips and recipes are from the Institute of Culinary Education. Find your culinary voice™ at their campuses in New York City & Los Angeles. Achar, also known as Indian pickles, have been a part of India's culture and history for 4,000 years. I would argue that the technique of pickling originated in India; the process is as ancient as our civilization. People first started salting and curing food in brines to preserve it for long journeys.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy