Staub Is Offering Up to 77% Off Tons of Must-Have Cookware, Including the Classic Cocotte

There are some companies out there that, when word comes down the pipeline that a new launch is coming, you can't help but get excited. For me, one of those beloved brands is Rubbermaid. My family has been a Rubbermaid household for as long as I can remember, and when I first moved out on my own, you can bet I outfitted my place with Rubbermaid everything, from kitchenware to (of course) storage containers. So when I heard the brand was making its first foray into the bakeware space, I was more than excited to put the new pieces to the test — and let's just say the DuraLite Bakeware collection lives up to the hype.

