Molly Shannon on how she scammed her way into Hollywood meetings

The Chrisley family is mourning the loss of their aunt, Francis Chrisley. Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley announced the death of his aunt via Instagram on Friday. "It's with great sadness that I share the news that we lost my aunt Francis today but with joy to announce that she is with our Heavenly Father," he said in the caption next to a video of Francis with Todd's mother Nanny Faye. "She was one of the most amazing women ever and my mother's best friend, please keep us all in your prayers."

