Molly Shannon on how she scammed her way into Hollywood meetings

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMolly Shannon stops by TODAY to talk about her new memoir, “Hello, Molly!” and...

www.today.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland natives Vanessa Bayer, Molly Shannon star in ‘I Love That For You’ on Showtime: Watch the trailer

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland-born actresses Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon are teaming up on a new comedy series for Showtime called “I Love That For You.”. Co-created by Bayer, a native of Orange, the show is inspired by the former “Saturday Night Live” star’s real-life childhood battle with leukemia. She plays Joanna Gold, an aspiring shopping channel host from Cleveland who finally lands her dream job.
CLEVELAND, OH
Molly Shannon
CinemaBlend

Where Has Jason Segel Been Since Leaving Hollywood?

For years, Freaks and Geeks alum Jason Segel has been known for starring in rom-com films like I Love You, Man and successful TV shows like How I Met Your Mother. Considering the series finale of How I Met Your Mother aired back in March 2014, Segel has not been tied down to the world of Tinseltown for quite some time. Now, Segel shares where he's made his home since leaving Hollywood.
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
Popculture

Francis Chrisley, 'Chrisley Knows Best' Favorite, Has Died

The Chrisley family is mourning the loss of their aunt, Francis Chrisley. Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley announced the death of his aunt via Instagram on Friday. "It's with great sadness that I share the news that we lost my aunt Francis today but with joy to announce that she is with our Heavenly Father," he said in the caption next to a video of Francis with Todd's mother Nanny Faye. "She was one of the most amazing women ever and my mother's best friend, please keep us all in your prayers."
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Steps Out With Girlfriend After Dad Will Resigns From The Academy: Photos

The young star took in some retail therapy in New York City after his father, Will Smith, resigned from the Academy over slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Jaden Smith is keeping his head up in the wake of his father, Will Smith, resigning from the Academy after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about his wife — and Jaden’s mother —Jada Pinkett Smith. The young star, 23, was spotted enjoying some retail therapy in New York City with his new girlfriend Sab Zada. The couple was all smiles as they took in the Big Apple offerings, with Jaden rocking a paint-splattered jacket and Sab wearing a multi-colored coat to match her pink-hued hair.
POPSUGAR

Blue Ivy Stole the Show During Beyoncé's Oscars Performance

Beyoncé opened the 2022 Oscars in grand fashion, starting the night off with a rousing performance of her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from the movie "King Richard." Clad in what can only be described as tennis ball-green, Beyoncé belted out the song from the movie about Serena and Venus Williams and their father, Richard Williams.
