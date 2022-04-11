Why The Amazon Fire Phone Was A Complete Flop

We used to think that the world was small, but now we can use technology and the internet to make it even bigger. Today, kids can learn almost anything with a tablet, from languages to useful skills using games, kid-friendly programming and music. It can even keep them busy when you need a break too. And of course, there are tablets available for adults too. Today, Amazon is having a deal where you can get up to 50% off kids' Fire Tablets and Fire tablets starting at $35.

ELECTRONICS ・ 22 DAYS AGO