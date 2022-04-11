Members of Jacksonville University women’s soccer team hurt, 1 killed in Baker County crash

Seven members of the Jacksonville University women’s soccer team were hurt and one was killed in a crash on US-90 near I-10 in Sanderson on Sunday afternoon, JU has confirmed.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that there were eight passengers between the ages of 18 and 21 in a car that was traveling eastbound on US-90 and started to drive off the south shoulder, and overcorrected.

After coming back on the roadway, the vehicle overcorrected again, resulting in it overturning and landing on its passenger side after rolling twice on the south shoulder, FHP said.

One eyewitness reported seeing two passengers being ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Several of the passengers were transported to local hospitals, with one 18-year-old woman, who has been identified by JU as first-year player Stephanie Davis, pronounced dead at Lake City Medical Center.

FHP reports show it is unknown if the 18-year-old woman that was killed was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

All other individuals in the vehicle were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, as listed in the report.

JU said the team was returning from an out-of-town trip they had organized together and posted photos on the team Facebook page:

JU released the following statement:

“On Sunday, April 10, several members of the Jacksonville University women’s soccer team were involved in a serious vehicle accident in Baker County. The team was returning to Jacksonville from an out-of-town trip they had organized together. Eight student-athletes were in the vehicle. Several were injured and some were transported to nearby hospitals. Stephanie Davis, a first-year student-athlete on the team, tragically passed away from her injuries. The other injured students have been treated and are recovering. Our campus community is devastated by this heartbreaking news. Jacksonville University leaders are in touch with the families of all students involved and are offering our full support to them and to the team, as well as counseling services to any students, faculty and staff who knew Stephanie.”

