Ventura, CA

Three juvenile suspects arrested in Ventura for robbery

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 1 day ago
VENTURA, Calif. – Two juvenile suspects were arrested in Ventura late Sunday night after stealing a bike and brandishing knives at the victim, according to the Ventura Police Department.

The police department received reports of a robbery on the bike path south of Perking Street just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, according to Sgt. Trenner Marchetti.

Officers discovered that a group of five suspects – three male juvenile Ventura residents and two additional unidentified suspects – had attacked a victim and stole their bike, Marchetti said.

When the victim attempted to get their bike back, three of the suspects brandished knives at the victim, he added.

A responding officer saw three possible suspects on the Ventura Promenade and was able to detain one while the two others fled, and the detained suspect was found to be a male juvenile and was positively identified as one of the suspects, Marchetti said.

He was arrested and booked into juvenile hall for robbery, carrying a concealed dagger, and conspiring to commit a crime.

The same officer saw the two suspects who fled during the original call less than two hours later while they were walking in the area of Mission Park, according to Marchetti.

The suspects fled again, but the officer was able to detain them both after a short chase, Marchetti said.

Both of the suspects were arrested and booked into juvenile hall for robbery and conspiring to commit a crime.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police Major Crimes Unit at 805-339-4444 .

