Robert Eugene Johnson of Sulphur Springs, Texas, was born on June 12, 1932 in Mount Ayr, Iowa, and went to be with his heavenly Father on April 1, 2022, at the age of 89. Robert served 14 years in the Navy. While living in Mesa, AZ, for many years he retired from Quest Communications before moving to Texas. He liked anything western and especially enjoyed country-western music and dancing.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO