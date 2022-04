For KING COUNTRY have paid tribute to the"sacrifices" their mother made for them. Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone - who have five other siblings - penned their track 'Unsung Hero' in honour of their parents and everything they have done for them, and ahead of Mother's Day in the UK on 27 March, they have praised their mum Helen for being a great example of a "strong woman".

