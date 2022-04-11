Federal waivers for USDA nutrition assistance set to expire June 30

Health officials in at least three states are investigating a travel nurse suspected of tampering with and potentially contaminating vials and syringes of opioid painkillers in two hospitals, then returning the vials to medication cabinets where they could be unknowingly given to patients. One hundred patients who may have been exposed to contaminated syringes last […] The post A travel nurse leaves fears of hospital drug tampering across three states appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO