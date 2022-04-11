ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Federal waivers for USDA nutrition assistance set to expire June 30

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal waivers put in place at the height of the pandemic allowed federal child nutrition programs more flexibility in delivering meals to households, because kids weren’t at school. Those waivers are set to expire in a few months – and in Tennessee, groups that work to fight hunger...

Contra Costa Herald

USDA Food & Nutrition Service Western Region says “Thank a Farmer” on National Ag Day March 22

A recognition during National Ag Week – March 20-26, 2022. SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 – Today, the USDA Food and Nutrition Service’s (FNS) Western Region (Alaska, American Samoa, California, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Northern Mariana Islands, Oregon, and Washington) joins millions of Americans in celebrating National Ag Day. The special recognition encourages every American to understand how food and fiber products are produced, value the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy, and appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products. This day also provides an opportunity to show appreciation to hard-working farmers who provide delicious and nutritious food for families across the region.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tennessee Lookout

A travel nurse leaves fears of hospital drug tampering across three states

Health officials in at least three states are investigating a travel nurse suspected of tampering with and potentially contaminating vials and syringes of opioid painkillers in two hospitals, then returning the vials to medication cabinets where they could be unknowingly given to patients. One hundred patients who may have been exposed to contaminated syringes last […] The post A travel nurse leaves fears of hospital drug tampering across three states appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE

