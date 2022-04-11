ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Microplastics in the Human Body: Should We Be Concerned?

nbcboston.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers in recent months have announced the discovery of microplastics traveling in the bloodstream of a handful of anonymous donors and embedded deep in the lung tissue of about a dozen patients awaiting surgery....

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

Related
One Green Planet

Study Finds Over 150 Chemicals in Drinks and Water Packaged in Plastic Bottles

A new study found that reusing plastic water bottles causes harmful chemicals to leak into the drinks. But this doesn’t mean just getting a new plastic water bottle every time!. Source: WION/Shutterstock. Researchers at the Brunel University in London found 150 chemicals in drinks from plastic bottles, and 18...
HEALTH
Medical Daily

Toxic Exposure: Presence Of Chemicals In Pet Feces, Urine Suggests Risks To Human Health

A group of researchers has found traces of chemicals in cat and dog feces, which shed light on how human beings too may be exposed to such toxic substances. Primary aromatic amines are chemicals that are used in the production of items such as pesticides, food colorants, dyes and pharmaceuticals, noted the researchers of a new study published in the journal Environment International. The chemicals can also be found in tobacco smoke.
PETS
The Weather Channel

For First Time, Scientists Find Presence of Microplastics in Human Blood

A team of scientists have for the first time demonstrated that plastic particles from our day-to-day lives such as water bottles, grocery bags, toys and disposable cutlery, among others, can end up in our bloodstream at detectable levels. The research, published in the scientific journal Environment International, shows that minuscule...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microplastics#Plastics#Human Body#Body Systems#Nbc News#Nbcnews Com
marthastewart.com

Science Says Keeping Shoes Inside Your Home May Negatively Impact Your Air Quality and Expose You to Harmful Pathogens

Although you likely clean your shoes off before wearing them inside your home, recently published research reveals that it's best to not even bring them inside at all. Two chemists—Mark Patrick Taylor, chief environmental scientist with the Environmental Protection Agency and Gabriel Filippelli, chancellor's professor of earth sciences and executive director at Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute—have spent the past decade examining the indoor environment and the contaminants people are exposed to in their own homes. They found that wearing your shoes inside may disrupt the air quality in your home.
SCIENCE
One Green Planet

Don’t Drink Another Bottled Water Until You Watch This Video

@theholistichusband Reply to @liraaa.g #water #waterpurifier #purifiedwater #cleanwater #watersafety #healthtips #healthydrinks ♬ original sound – Joshua Feigelman. This TikTok user warns his viewers not to drink another bottled water until they watch this video. @theholistichusband explains that many popular brands of plastic water bottles, but especially carbonated water, can contain a toxic chemical known as PFAS.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
CNET

Jergens Lotion Recalled for Possible Bacteria Contamination. Check Your Bottle

Specific lots of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer are being recalled due to potential bacteria contamination, according to an update Friday from the Food and Drug Administration. Kao USA Inc., the company that owns Jergens, is urging consumers to check their 3 oz and 10 oz lotion products to determine if they are part of the recall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent hand sanitizer recall: This dangerous sanitizer targets kids

For the better part of the past few years, we’ve been washing our hands and using hand sanitizer more often. These simple procedures effectively kill the novel coronavirus and other germs that can infect the human body. But chemical products like hand sanitizer can pose dangers in rare instances, and that happens to be the case with a new Best Brands hand sanitizer recall.
NFL
Taste Of Home

Can You Microwave Styrofoam?

When it comes to convenience, using a microwave to reheat food is second to none. But as you already know, not everything is safe to put in the microwave. Your restaurant leftovers and to-go orders are often packed in plastic foam containers. Not all foam containers are the same, nor are they all microwave-safe.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Hubble Space Telescope reveals two strange planets where it rains vapourised rock and the atmosphere is ‘sunburned’

New research from the Hubble Space Telescope has revealed details behind two ‘super-hot Jupiter’ planets, one where it rains vapourised rock and another where its atmosphere is being “sunburned” by its star.‘Hot Jupiters’ are extremely large planets that experience scorching temperatures due to their proximity to their sun. These bodies reach temperatures above 1,600 degrees Celsius, which is hot enough to vaporize most metals, including titanium, and are the hottest planetary atmospheres humans have ever discovered."We still don’t have a good understanding of weather in different planetary environments," said David Sing of the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, co-author...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Warning over ‘irreversible’ health risk from plastics as humans ‘eat one credit card a week’

The consumption of micro and nano plastics represents a health risk that could be "irreversible," researchers have said in a fresh warning about pollution.In a review of literature funded by the Medical University of Vienna, researchers looked at the health risk to humans from ingesting MNPs.Building on previous work which suggested that people in some areas of the world consume around five grams of MNPs per week - equivalent to a credit card - they examined contamination of food and drink containers.Microplastics are fragments of plastics that are smaller than five millimetres and come directly from either the products...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Next Web

You’ll be injecting robots into your bloodstream to fight disease soon

What if there was a magical robot that could cure any disease? Don’t answer that. It’s a stupid question. Everyone knows there’s no one machine that could do that. But maybe a swarm made up of tens of thousands of tiny autonomous micro-bots could?. That’s the premise...
CANCER
KGO

Nationwide recall of Milk of Magnesia due to possible bacterial contamination: FDA

The FDA is warning consumers that three lots of milk of magnesia are being recalled due to possible bacterial contamination. The popular over-the-counter product for heartburn and constipation could cause intestinal distress instead if it's from the contaminated lots. Individuals with a compromised immune system have a higher probability of...
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy