ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

I hijacked Elizabeth Macarthur’s story for A Room Made of Leaves. Now, through her letters, she speaks for herself

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Juznw_0f5uDMYt00
‘As I edited the letters, my understanding of Elizabeth Macarthur shifted again’: Kate Grenville.

I learned a bit about the Macarthurs at school – John was supposed to be “the father of the wool industry” in colonial Sydney and his wife, Elizabeth, was, well, just his wife. Like all the other women of our past, she was a dim figure in the margin.

Fifty years later I was researching for the book that became The Secret River, and I came across an extract from one of her letters. She’d asked for lessons in astronomy from William Dawes, an officer with the first fleet, but says: “I mistook my abilities, and blush at my error.” That word “blush” made me sit up and take notice. Blushing is the body’s way of announcing some powerful feeling – usually one we’d rather hide. To the mind of a novelist, that blush signalled an interesting possibility about Mrs Macarthur and Lieutenant Dawes.

So I read some of her other letters. Naturally, I was looking for what happened after the blush but, if anything did, she wasn’t going to put it in writing.

Between the lines I glimpsed something else. Elizabeth Macarthur was married to a man who – as his own letters show – was irascible, vindictive, manipulative, a bully. Her home, the prison settlement of Sydney, was a miserable place full of violence, grief and ugliness. Yet hardly a whisper of any of that appears in her cheerful letters.

I began to picture the letters as a magnificent piece of fiction, sustained over 60 years. Here was Elizabeth, stuck in an awful marriage in an awful situation, but unable to write freely about any of it, because the conventions of her time and place dictated that a woman should be devoted to her husband and uncomplaining about her life.

But she’d hardly be human if she didn’t want to record, somewhere, the truth behind her sunny fiction. What if she’d written a secret memoir and hidden it away? What if it had come to light, and somehow found its way into my hands, and I’d transcribed and edited it?

That idea offered a way to write about a theme I’ve been circling for my whole writing life: the unreliability of any version of “truth”. No writing is a transparent window into a reality: the writer always has an aim that shapes their choices, whether or not they’re aware of it. But that partial, simplified or false story can be powerful enough to obliterate any others. In the Australian context, the story about settlement and pioneers that the colonists have been telling each other for 200 years has, until recently, obliterated the one about invasion and dispossession. How to look behind the story that dominates, to see the one that’s been hidden?

*

I had the title for the book before I started to write: Do Not Believe Too Quickly. Elizabeth Macarthur and the secret memoir I was going to write for her was a way I could foreground the unreliable nature of storytelling as much as the story itself. Playing with those ideas was a great pleasure, and I was happy with the novel – which ended up with the less schoolmarmy title of A Room Made of Leaves.

But the game I was playing was almost too successful: some readers thought the book really was a long-lost memoir. That brought me up short. Elizabeth Macarthur was a real person. I’d hijacked her – to put it brutally – and imposed my own speculations on her. In telling a story about false stories, I might have created one myself.

That uneasiness sent me back to read the letters again. I didn’t regret the novel – it had its own job to do. But a book of her letters would tell another kind of truth, and unravel yet another layer of story.

A few of Elizabeth’s earliest letters had been published in the 1980s by the forward-thinking historian Joy Hughes, and others in a Macarthur family history from 1914. The handwritten originals are held at the Mitchell Library in Sydney. But there was nowhere to access a lifetime of Elizabeth’s letters in an easily read form.

As I edited the letters (yes, this time I really was the editor), my understanding of Elizabeth Macarthur shifted again, in the way your knowledge of a friend deepens and complicates over time. I appreciated even more her insightful and wryly witty skill with words. I recognised her as a woman of strong feelings that might – but also might not – have included a passion for William Dawes. And I saw that, yes, she may have chafed under the burden of being married to a difficult husband. But their relationship – like so many – was probably a complicated, contradictory one, made up of equal parts love and dislike, loneliness and companionship. I’m very pleased that she has a chance to speak for herself at last.

  • Elizabeth Macarthur’s Letters, edited by Kate Grenville, is out now through Text Publishing

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Macarthur
Person
John
Person
William Dawes
The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Kate given the cold shoulder! Fans cringe over 'embarrassing' moment Duchess is shunned by Jamaican beauty queen turned politician whose party is in favour of removing the Queen as head of state

Royal fans claimed the Duchess of Cambridge was given the cold shoulder by a Jamaican politician after a video of an awkward exchange emerged online. During a ceremonial welcome at Kingston's Norman Manley International Airport, Kate, 40, appeared to be shunned by Lisa Hanna, a former Miss World turned politician with the People's National Party.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Debbie Centeno

Fiction and/or Satire: Hell is Not Some Underground Scorching Place, In my opinion, We live it on the Earth Plane

*This publication contains fiction and/or satire as such and not presented as fact. It is solely based on my personal opinion and beliefs. Do you believe there is a heaven and hell? If so, why? I do not believe there is a hell. For me, hell is what we live at certain times in the Earth plane. And heaven, to me is the infinite, cosmic universe where we are all from and return to. How did I come to this conclusion?
The Guardian

Steve Sutcliffe obituary

My father, Steve Sutcliffe, who has died suddenly, aged 75, worked for the Guardian for nearly 20 years, becoming administration manager in 1980. The highlight of his career was the move of the paper’s printing operations from Gray’s Inn Road to the Isle of Dogs, in east London – the contract for the new print site was agreed in 1984 and the first papers rolled off its presses in 1988.
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
Daily Mail

'I believed this doctor for my whole life': Minnie Driver, 52, admits it was a 'miracle' she fell pregnant with son Henry, 13, when she was 37 after being told she was 'barren' at the age of 18

Minnie Driver has detailed how a doctor told her she was 'barren' at the age of 18 before her 'miracle' pregnancy at the age of 37. The actress made an appearance on The Healthy Baby Show podcast, where she spoke about her pregnancy journey, including becoming a mother to her son Henry, 13, in 2008.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Is The Only Royal Close To Monarch's Exceptionality Not Heirs Prince Charles Or Prince William, Columnist Rod Liddle Says

Princess Anne is the only royal close to Queen Elizabeth's exceptionality which defines her reign. Princess Anne is way below the line of succession and is unlikely to be the next Queen after her mother, Queen Elizabeth II. However, many are rooting for her. English journalist Rod Liddle weighed in on the future of the monarchy and what the Princess Royal has that the heirs to the throne, Prince Charles and Prince William, lack.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Cruz Beckham is first member of the family to break social media silence after discovering thief had raided their £40m London mansion while David, Victoria and Harper were at home

Cruz Beckham was the first member of the Beckham family to return to social media after their West London home was burgled. The thief forced their way into a spare upstairs bedroom at the £40m mansion in Holland Park and ransacked the place while David, Victoria and 10-year-old daughter Harper relaxed downstairs completely unawares.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

238K+
Followers
63K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy