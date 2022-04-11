ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a travel expert – the exact week to book your summer vacation to get the cheapest deal revealed

By Iman Palm
2 days ago
 2 days ago

A TRAVEL expert has shared exactly when to book your summer vacation to get the cheapest deal.

This advice will save you money as you plan your summer getaway.

How to make the most of your summer vacation this year. Picture: Three people fall into a pool Credit: Getty Images

Many people are starting to plan their summer vacation as the spring months fade away.

However, as opposed to other times, this year's summer trip may be a bit pricier than others, according to WVFF News 4.

If you are planning on flying to get to your destination, it's best to book your flight ticket by the first week of May, according to financial journalist Jeff Rosen.

Overall, it's best to look for flights as soon as possible, he adds.

While you are planning you may want to consider what the most popular destinations are for this year.

For domestic flights, Las Vegas, Orlando, and New York City are the most popular travel destinations.

For international flights, Cancun, Mexico; and Mexico City, Mexico; are the most popular destinations.

According to the app Hopper, the price for domestic flights has increased 40 percent since the beginning of the year.

Domestic round trips are now retailing for $330.

If you are planning to book tickets for an international round trip, those flights can cost $810.

No matter where you are planning to fly to, it's best to make sure your tickets are secured one month before your departure, according to Rosen.

Flight prices are known to increase significantly during that time period.

The increased prices for flights are due to higher jet fuel prices and the highest demand for travel seen in some time.

Booking your flight as early as possible will be beneficial for you.

Don't wait until the last minute.

ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

