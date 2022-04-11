ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd fans to hold anti-Glazer protest before home game against Norwich with top-four hopes in tatters

By Martin Blackburn
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED fans are planning new protests against the Glazer family ahead of Saturday’s game against Norwich.

The Red Devils slumped to a third defeat in five matches when they were beaten at Everton at the weekend – to leave their top four hopes in tatters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=220mnr_0f5uDBqu00
Some Manchester United fans have repeatedly called for the Glazers to sell the club Credit: Times Newspapers Ltd
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R7Ok9_0f5uDBqu00
The decision to join the European Super League sparked protests last year Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uzyzt_0f5uDBqu00
One protest led to an invasion of Old Trafford and the postponement of the Liverpool home fixture Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NI8rx_0f5uDBqu00
United supporter group ‘The 1958’ have promised peaceful and legal protests this time round Credit: Guardian News & Media

Their final chance of silverware this season vanished when they lost to Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League last month.

Now a United supporter group called ‘The 1958’ are rallying fans to make their feelings heard this weekend.

Following a march, they plan to stand outside the stadium for the first 17 minutes of the clash with the Canaries – to mark the number of years the Glazers have owned the club.

In April and May last year, protests were staged over United’s involvement in the ill-fated European Super League fiasco.

The Prem fixture against bitter rivals Liverpool had to be postponed due to the chaos caused inside and outside Old Trafford.

The statement reads: "This isn't another Liverpool; we believe this was a one-off unique event.

“This is the start of the constant, relentless, peaceful and legal protests and actions against our owners.

“We know the challenges ahead of us and we will not waver or detract from these goals."

"Nothing will change until the head of the snake is removed. It's rotten and starts from the top down like any other business.

"The club is a mess so we need to act and raise awareness again.

“Bring your colours, banners, flags and flares. We need you; we need each other, we need everyone to put aside their differences. Some things are worth fighting for…"

Cristiano Ronaldo Apologizes for 'Outburst' Involving Teen Fan Following Manchester United Game

Cristiano Ronaldo has apologized for his actions during a recent encounter with a young soccer fan. A social media video taken last Saturday, April 9, shows Ronaldo, 37, knocking a cell phone out of a young fan's hands following a disappointing loss for his team, Manchester United, to Everton. The defeat has likely ended any hopes that the U.K. soccer team had of qualifying for the Champions League.
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: City, Liverpool protect leads in CL quarterfinals

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. ATLÉTICO MADRID vs. MANCHESTER CITY (0-1) City is looking to reach the semifinals for the second straight season and has a narrow lead after a first leg that saw Atlético adopt ultra-cautious tactics. City manager Pep Guardiola knows the return match will be different. “They are going to be more intense at the other end of the field and we’ll have to adapt to how they play,” Guardiola said. For City, the game comes between two meetings with its biggest current rival, Liverpool — a Premier League game on Sunday that finished 2-2 and an FA Cup semifinal match at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. As a result, it’s a juggling act for Guardiola in terms of which players to pick, though he does have right back Kyle Walker available again following a three-match European ban. Atlético needs to end a six-game winless streak at home in the Champions League to have a chance of advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 2017. It will likely be without defender José María Giménez because of a muscle injury, and midfielder Héctor Herrera also is expected to miss the match injured. Yannick Carrasco returns after a suspension. The Wanda Metropolitano Stadium won’t be at full capacity after UEFA charged the club with “discriminatory behavior” and ordered a 5,000-seat section of the stadium to be closed after an Atlético fan was filmed making a Nazi salute in the first leg in Manchester.
Daily Mail

IAN LADYMAN: Erik ten Hag is a HUGE gamble for Man United... it's a giant step up from Ajax but he must be allowed to tackle a toxic dressing room, lift the malaise at Old Trafford and reshape from the ground up

If Sunday’s whirlwind Premier League collision between Liverpool and Manchester City did not tell us which of the two will win the title, it did confirm just how far they are ahead of the rest. This is the environment Erik ten Hag will walk into when, as expected, he...
The US Sun

The US Sun

