Port Saint Lucie, FL

Missing Saige Stiles, 15, who vanished after saying she was being ‘followed’ is seen on surveillance video as bag found

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene.

Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1onC20_0f5uDAyB00
Saige Stiles vanished after she told a friend she was being 'followed' while on her way to school Credit: Port St. Lucie PD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2boWQZ_0f5uDAyB00
Saige Stiles was captured on surveillance footage moments after the 911 call was placed Credit: Port St. Lucie PD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0joWlT_0f5uDAyB00
The teen did not appear to be in danger as she walked casually through the area Credit: Port St. Lucie PD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ThVO_0f5uDAyB00
Saige was last seen wearing black jeans and a gray long-sleeve shirt Credit: Port St. Lucie PD

The concerned friend alerted authorities after Saige never made it to school and provided officials with the 15-year-old's last known location.

Surveillance footage obtained by The US Sun shows the 15-year-old walking behind houses in the Panther Trace Community.

Saige didn't appear to be in danger as she was seen walking casually through the backyard area.

"She just was walking. Didn't appear she was in danger or distress. Just walking through the backyard," Sergeant John Dellacroce said at a news conference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PLie1_0f5uDAyB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12GYzC_0f5uDAyB00

The teen was seen wearing black jeans and a gray long-sleeve shirt.

At the scene, police recovered Saige's backpack and phone on the sidewalk.

The teen is described as 5 feet 5 inches yall, weighing about 120 pounds and has brown hair.

Officials are canvassing the area with helicopters, K-9 units and are speaking to witnesses in the area.

Port St. Lucie said they've spoken to Saige's father and friend and who are cooperating with the investigation.

Officials are trying to learn more about who Saige is, her family life and their history as they investigate the circumstances around her disappearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07EpK5_0f5uDAyB00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HYSen_0f5uDAyB00

Comments / 25

Wicked Walhalla
1d ago

staged. she probably tried to make it look like an abduction so she could run off with someone. the video footage of her shows she wasn't being "followed" then she plants her backpack and cell phone where it could be found.

Reply(3)
11
AGENT 00WTF
1d ago

They found her safe…it’s bizarre she called a friend claiming she was being followed..then leaves her phone and bag..yet us found like a block from the school absolutely fine…

Reply(4)
9
