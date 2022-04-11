ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Mom reveals easy tip to make bath time with a baby so much safer

By Dani Grande
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

IF you have a baby at home, there is a lot you must do around the house to ensure that the little one is kept safe.

You should cover up electrical outlets, make sure sharp corners aren’t exposed, and keep certain cabinets under lock and key.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01fZla_0f5uD9Ah00
A baby expert shared how she keeps her baby safe from burns during bath time Credit: TikTok/@cathypedrayes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zbXax_0f5uD9Ah00
She advised adjusting the water temperature on your tank Credit: TikTok/@cathypedrayes

There is one area of the house, however, that many people don’t realize you can also baby proof: the bath.

Cathy Pedrayes, who goes by @cathypedrayes on TikTok, is a mom known for her safety tips and home hacks.

She shared a video regarding bath time for babies.

“Here’s one way to stay safe at home.

“Set your water temperature to 120 degrees Fahrenheit,” she said, while adjusting the knob on her water tank.

She claimed this temperature is high enough to kill bacteria in the heater, but low enough that it won’t cause any scalding burns in the shower.

Cathy did warn that this temperature can still burn at the touch, so she advised checking with your hand before you douse your baby.

In the comments section, the baby expert added that the “ideal bath temperature” for a baby is 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and for pets around 90 degrees.

As for other ways to keep your baby happy, a woman named Lydia, who goes by @lydia.sunshine on TikTok, said she knows how to instantly calm kids down.

Whenever her great-grandma would see a baby crying, she would say, “put the baby in the bath or take them outside.”

Lydia explained: "I never realized how valuable that advice was going to be until fast forward twenty years later, and I have a two-year-old and a teething newborn, who are just miserable."

At her pediatrician appointment, Lydia asked the doctor about her great-grandma's hack, and the doctor confirmed it worked and explained why.

There are three reasons why they both work: it increases serotonin levels in babies, toddlers, and just about anybody.

It increases the body temperature, and it increases the oxygen in the blood stream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07EpK5_0f5uD9Ah00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HYSen_0f5uD9Ah00

These three things combined can instantly relax children as well as adults.

Lydia added: "So if you're having a bad day and your kids are a wreck, put the baby in the tub or bring them outside."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aosGn_0f5uD9Ah00
Regardless, feel the water to ensure it isn't too hot or cold for your little one Credit: TikTok/@cathypedrayes

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Tiktok
MindBodyGreen

The Colors You Shouldn't Paint Your Bedroom If You Want To Sleep Soundly

Sure, Valentine's Day and Halloween are fun, but World Sleep Day (March 18) is basically our holiday of choice over here at mbg. We're celebrating with a week full of tips to help you achieve the restorative rest you've been dreaming of. Brew a cup of tea and get cozy, because Sleep Week is officially here.
INTERIOR DESIGN
whowhatwear

6 Easy Hairstyles That Will Make Your Hair Look So Much Healthier

I’m always guilty of overdoing it with hairstyling, resulting in my strands becoming a shell of their former self. So I’m always looking for easy hairstyles that don’t require too much manipulation as I try to stop using high heat and pulling and tugging my hair into harsh styles. The other reason for this is that I truly cannot be bothered. I want to relax and ease into spring and summer. For warm weather, the mission for my tired-out locks and tired-out brain is creating the simplest styles that still look cool as ever.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
INTERNET
Bella White

Easy DIY Shower Backsplash Ideas for a Bathroom Remarkable Remodel

When you think of shower backsplash or shower wall tiles what comes to mind? Like most people, you probably think of the dull shower wall tiles found in most homes. Probably not something luxurious, right? But what if we told you that there was a new trend in shower tiles that was both stylish and unique? Well, the vinyl shower backsplash is changing all of that. This new trend combines modern design and affordability so anyone can afford the luxury.
SPY

The Best Bathroom Cleaners for Your Shiniest Bathroom Yet

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Cleaning the bathroom isn’t exactly our favorite household chore, but it sure is a necessary one. Thankfully, there are a ton of cleaning products out there designed to make the task an easier one so that you can make that bathroom as shiny as possible and then be on your merry way. After all, we’ve all got better things to do than spend an afternoon cleaning the bathroom, right? Especially with the nicer weather...
HOME & GARDEN
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SheKnows

Beloved All My Children Leading Man Asks Fans to ‘Light a Candle’ Before He Undergoes Surgery

Our thoughts will definitely be with him. Though we don’t have many details right now, it looks like All My Children‘s Walt Willey could use a little more support in the coming days from his friends, loved ones and fans. Willey, who played Erica’s on-again/off-again longtime love Jackson Montgomery from 1987 until the show’s end in 2011, took to Twitter to ask for some positive thoughts ahead of his surgery.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
386K+
Followers
18K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy