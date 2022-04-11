ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How long has Robin Roberts been on GMA?

By Kevin Quinitchett
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

POPULAR television journalist, Robin Roberts, is well-known for her on-air reporting and broadcasting career.

After years of anchoring Good Morning America, Robin and her TV co-hosts celebrated the anniversary of her time on the show.

Robin Roberts conducted numerous interviews on Good Morning America

How long has Robin Roberts been on GMA?

Prior to joining the GMA team, Robin held an on-air position with ESPN.

She held her spot with the network from 1990 to 2005.

During Robin's time with ESPN, she was also contributing to segments for GMA.

She started reporting on segments for the morning program in 1995 before signing on with the show as a news anchor in 2005.

On April 11, 2022, GMA took to social media to make an announcement regarding Robin.

On Twitter, they wrote: "This Thursday, we're celebrating TWENTY years of @robinroberts on GMA!"

"CELEBRATE ROBIN ROBERTS! Thursday on GMA: Join us as we celebrate 20 incredible years with @RobinRoberts on GMA!"

The show added: "Thursday morning only on ABC’s Good Morning America at 7AM. Stream on @Hulu. #RobinGMA20."

Which celebrities congratulated Robin?

GMA also released a teaser of what to expect for the anniversary broadcast slated for Thursday morning, April 14.

Robin's co-hosts chimed in with some congratulatory messages of their own.

George Stephanopolous said: "Robin, 20 amazing years? You're just incredible."

Diane Sawyer stated: "Robin - the heart, the joy, the blessing."

Michael Strahan, Sam Champion, Ginger Zee, and Lara Spencer also shared their special shout-outs to Robin.

Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Jimmy Kimmel, and Luke Bryan are among the stars who commemorated her achievements as well.

Celebrities and audiences expressed what they thought of Robin's 20-plus year career in broadcasting Credit: Getty

What comments did Robin make?

Using the hashtag circulated by the series' official Twitter page, audiences recalled their favorite moments with Robin on and off television.

One person tweeted: "Robin's professionalism, heart, smile, and thankful Thursday inspirational messages made a difference to me. Thank you Robin Roberts!"

The New Orleans Saints tweeted: "@RobinRoberts - thanks for all your support over the past 20 years and beyond! #RobinGMA20."

One viewer said: "A real person and a celebrity!! . I have literally enjoyed everything you have done over the past 20 years years. Here's to 20 more! #RobinGMA20."

Due to the outpouring of praise from her peers in the industry and fans, the TV host took to her profile to share her thoughts.

The reporter tweeted: "Truly humbled & immensely grateful to all for your love and support all these years."

"Thank you & bless you. Being a member of the GMA family wasn’t on my vision board which reminds me of God’s 3 answers to prayer"

Robin further stated: "1)Yes 2)Not yet 3)He has something even better in mind for you."

The Sun reached out to Robin and the GMA team regarding comment on Thursday's anniversary special, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

