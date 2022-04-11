Red Flag Warning issued for Graham, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1145 AM CDT. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin, Texas. * WHEN...From this Wednesday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 161 feet, Expect minor flooding with the gravel parking lot flooded and water beginning to overflow the gravel road where it widens into the parking lot. Also expect about a foot of overflow across the left bank of the Angelina River looking downstream. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 160.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage this Wednesday afternoon to 161.3 feet early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 161 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

