Ottawa County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ottawa by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 12:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe...

alerts.weather.gov

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
County
Ottawa County, OK
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Eastern Ottawa County
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Barry, McDonald by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 11:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Barry; McDonald FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR BARRY AND SOUTHEASTERN MCDONALD COUNTIES At 1152 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated that between 2 and 3 inches of rain fell across the warned area earlier this morning. Heavy rainfall has ended but residual flash flooding will continue through early afternoon. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cassville, Roaring River State Park, Seligman, Exeter, Washburn, Shell Knob, Butterfield, Golden and Emerald Beach. This includes the following low water crossings Rockhouse Creek at Farm Road 2145, Flat Creek at Highway U, Big Sugar Creek at Buzzard Glory Road, Bentonville Hollow at Highway E and Flat Creek at Highway C. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
BARRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 09:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Madison, Franklin, Crawford, southeastern Carroll and southeastern Washington Counties through 1030 AM CDT At 959 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles north of Japton to 2 miles southeast of Mountainburg. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Fayetteville Van Buren... Ozark Huntsville... Cedarville Mountainburg... Alma Elkins... Mulberry Dyer... Altus Winslow... Chester St. Paul... Rudy Hindsville... Wiederkehr Village Wesley... Saint Paul This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 0 and 42. Interstate 540 near mile marker 1. Interstate 49 between mile markers 22 and 50. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Leake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 8 PM CDT. Target Area: Leake The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Carthage affecting Leake County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Carthage. * WHEN...From Monday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Minor overbank flooding of low areas along and near the river is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest at 17.0 feet on Monday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Pearl River Carthage 17.0 11.7 Wed 9 am CDT 13.2 14.8 15.4
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Blaine by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 08:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Blaine WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Blaine County. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Ashland, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1045 AM CDT. Target Area: Ashland; Iron The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Tyler Forks River near Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties. .Rain on top of the existing snowpack may increase the rate of snowmelt. The resultant runoff may cause water levels in area rivers to increase and flooding is possible. Cooler weather ahead should slow the melting rate and thus reduce runoff. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO LATE SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Tyler Forks near Mellen. * WHEN...From Thursday morning to late Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted by flood water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 7.3 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Tyler Fork River Mellen 9.0 6.8 Wed 2 am CDT 8.9 9.4 8.4
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 08:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 05:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Crockett; Dyer; Lauderdale The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Tennessee South Fork of the Forked Deer near Halls For the South Fork Forked Deer River...including Halls...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Fork of the Forked Deer near Halls. * WHEN...From Thursday morning to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Farmland near the river is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 3.5 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to 9.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening to 8.2 feet and then hover around that level through the weekend. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1145 AM CDT. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin, Texas. * WHEN...From this Wednesday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 161 feet, Expect minor flooding with the gravel parking lot flooded and water beginning to overflow the gravel road where it widens into the parking lot. Also expect about a foot of overflow across the left bank of the Angelina River looking downstream. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 160.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage this Wednesday afternoon to 161.3 feet early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 161 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 09:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins. Farm ground along east bank begins to flood. At 17.0 feet, Low lying cultivated land and pastures in Lawrence, Jackson, and Independence counties flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet early Friday morning, April 15th. The river will fall to 18.3 feet by Saturday morning, April 16th. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 15.4 Wed 9 AM 17.7 18.9 18.3 19.0 1 AM 4/15
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Burke, Emanuel, Jenkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 10:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burke; Emanuel; Jenkins FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ogeechee River at Midville. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, the access road into the River Bluff in Midville floods. The lower portion of Johnson Road near Herndon is also flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 900 AM EDT Wednesday, the stage was 6.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday morning and continue falling to 5.0 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet.
BURKE COUNTY, GA

