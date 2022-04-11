ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ottawa by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 12:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
County
Ottawa County, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 10:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Calhoun; Franklin; Gulf; Liberty The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Apalachicola River near Blountstown affecting Liberty, Calhoun, Gulf and Franklin Counties. For the Apalachicola River...including Woodruff L&D, Blountstown Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Apalachicola River near Blountstown. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur at Douglas Landing and Willis Landing Campgrounds in Gulf County. The 19.0 ft level at Blountstown may at times not be representative of river levels in these areas due to tidal effects, winds, or local rainfall and should be used with caution. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Wednesday /9:15 AM EDT Wednesday/ the stage was 18.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Wednesday /9:15 AM EDT Wednesday/ was 19.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 16.1 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.7 feet on 02/17/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Leake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 8 PM CDT. Target Area: Leake The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Carthage affecting Leake County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Carthage. * WHEN...From Monday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Minor overbank flooding of low areas along and near the river is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest at 17.0 feet on Monday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Pearl River Carthage 17.0 11.7 Wed 9 am CDT 13.2 14.8 15.4
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Eastern Ottawa County
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 09:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins. Farm ground along east bank begins to flood. At 17.0 feet, Low lying cultivated land and pastures in Lawrence, Jackson, and Independence counties flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet early Friday morning, April 15th. The river will fall to 18.3 feet by Saturday morning, April 16th. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 15.4 Wed 9 AM 17.7 18.9 18.3 19.0 1 AM 4/15
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Barry, McDonald by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 11:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Barry; McDonald FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR BARRY AND SOUTHEASTERN MCDONALD COUNTIES At 1152 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated that between 2 and 3 inches of rain fell across the warned area earlier this morning. Heavy rainfall has ended but residual flash flooding will continue through early afternoon. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cassville, Roaring River State Park, Seligman, Exeter, Washburn, Shell Knob, Butterfield, Golden and Emerald Beach. This includes the following low water crossings Rockhouse Creek at Farm Road 2145, Flat Creek at Highway U, Big Sugar Creek at Buzzard Glory Road, Bentonville Hollow at Highway E and Flat Creek at Highway C. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
BARRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 08:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Corson BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Corson County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CORSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Burke, Emanuel, Jenkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 10:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burke; Emanuel; Jenkins FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ogeechee River at Midville. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, the access road into the River Bluff in Midville floods. The lower portion of Johnson Road near Herndon is also flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 900 AM EDT Wednesday, the stage was 6.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday morning and continue falling to 5.0 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Ashland, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1045 AM CDT. Target Area: Ashland; Iron The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Tyler Forks River near Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties. .Rain on top of the existing snowpack may increase the rate of snowmelt. The resultant runoff may cause water levels in area rivers to increase and flooding is possible. Cooler weather ahead should slow the melting rate and thus reduce runoff. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO LATE SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Tyler Forks near Mellen. * WHEN...From Thursday morning to late Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted by flood water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 7.3 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Tyler Fork River Mellen 9.0 6.8 Wed 2 am CDT 8.9 9.4 8.4
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 08:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 05:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Crockett; Dyer; Lauderdale The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Tennessee South Fork of the Forked Deer near Halls For the South Fork Forked Deer River...including Halls...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Fork of the Forked Deer near Halls. * WHEN...From Thursday morning to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Farmland near the river is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 3.5 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to 9.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening to 8.2 feet and then hover around that level through the weekend. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adair by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 08:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adair A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR WASHINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN ADAIR COUNTIES At 915 AM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms was centered 4 miles northeast of Strickler, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Farmington Prairie Grove... Elkins West Fork... Lincoln Greenland... Winslow Blackburn... Devils Den State Park Brentwood... Strickler Drake Field Airport... Goshen Walnut Grove... Woolsey Rhea... Canehill Odell... Morrow This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 41 and 65. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 09:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 03:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Floyd; Worth The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Winnebago River at Mason City affecting Floyd, Worth and Cerro Gordo Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Winnebago River at Mason City. * WHEN...From this morning to late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, There is widespread flooding of city parks and water reaches the underside of the 12th Street Northeast bridge at the piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet and falling. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 10.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.9 feet on 06/24/1981. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Montgomery County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Polk County Lower Elevations; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Polk and west central Montgomery Counties through 1030 AM CDT At 1005 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wickes, or 16 miles west of Umpire, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mena... Wickes Grannis... Vandervoort Shady... Hartley Opal... Little Missouri Falls Recreatio Cossatot River State Park... Bard Springs Recreation Area Caney Creek Wilderness... Mena Intermountain Airport Mccauley... Big Fork Board Camp... Nunley Ink... Shady Lake Recreation Area Hatton... Cherry Hill in Polk County MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 01:56:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1200 PM CDT. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk; San Augustine; Shelby The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following bayou in Texas Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Nacogdoches, Shelby, San Augustine and Rusk Counties. For the Attoyac Bayou...including Chireno...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno, Texas. * WHEN...From this Wednesday evening to early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of boat ramps and pastures. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 7.3 feet. - Forecast...Attoyac Bayou is expected to rise above flood stage this Wednesday evening to a crest of 19.5 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 14 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 08:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carroll FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Arkansas, including the following counties, Carroll, Madison and Washington AR. * WHEN...Until 215 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1011 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Huntsville... Green Forest Winslow... St. Paul Aurora... Witter Withrow Springs State Park... Japton Marble... Forum Kingston... Boston Pettigrew... Saint Paul Wesley... Rudd Osage... Rule Carrollton... Brentwood - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Blaine by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 08:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Blaine WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Blaine County. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT

Community Policy