Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1045 AM CDT. Target Area: Ashland; Iron The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Tyler Forks River near Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties. .Rain on top of the existing snowpack may increase the rate of snowmelt. The resultant runoff may cause water levels in area rivers to increase and flooding is possible. Cooler weather ahead should slow the melting rate and thus reduce runoff. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO LATE SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Tyler Forks near Mellen. * WHEN...From Thursday morning to late Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted by flood water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 7.3 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Tyler Fork River Mellen 9.0 6.8 Wed 2 am CDT 8.9 9.4 8.4

ASHLAND COUNTY, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO