$25K reward offered in triple murder, shooting range robbery in Coweta County

UPDATE – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has authorized an addition $10,000 reward in this case, with the total reward now standing at $25,000.

_________________________________________________________________________________

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. ( WRBL ) – A deadly robbery late last week at a Coweta County shooting range in which three members of a family were murdered remains under investigation.

A couple and their teenage grandson were all murdered in Grantville at Lock Stock and Barrel, the shooting range owned by the couple, on Friday, April 8, 2022.

The victims have been identified as Thomas Richard Hawk Sr., age 75, his wife, Evelyn Hawk, also age 75, and their grandson, Luke Hawk, age 17.

Tommy and Evelyn Hawk had owned Lock Stock and Barrel for 30 years, and were well-known and beloved members of the community. Luke was on spring break and helping his grandparents with the business.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the deadly shootings, along with the Grantville Police Department.

“The brutality of the senseless murders along with the fact that these killer(s) have acquired additional fire arms making solving this case our top priority” said Benjamin P. Gibbons, ATF Atlanta Field Division Special Agent in Charge.

According to investigators, 40 weapons were stolen from the business during the robbery. The perpetrator(s) also stole, the shooting range’s surveillance camera and recorder.

“ATF and our law enforcement partners will work tirelessly to bring the killer(s) to justice,” said Gibbons.

A combined $15,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the triple murder is being offered, with the ATF offering $5,000 and the National Shooting Sports Foundation offering $10,000.

No arrests have been made in the murders.

Anyone who visited the Lock, Stock & Barrel Shooting Range or saw anything along Bohannon Road on Friday, April 8th is asked to call the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), the Region 2 Office at (706) 565-7888, or the ATF Tip Line at 1-800-ATF-TIPS (283-8477) to assist investigators.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.