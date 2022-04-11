ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Better Call Saul Is Finally Giving Us the Breaking Bad Crossover We've Been Waiting For

GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Better Call Saul may be coming to a close, but the Breaking Bad universe continues to expand. At a television showcase event in Los Angeles, Saul co-creator Peter Gould revealed that Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) will be appearing in the show’s final season....

www.gq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Better Call Saul' Is Kim Wexler's Evolution Wrapped in a Saul Goodman Package

Despite the tremendous critical success of Vince Gilligan's dark drama Breaking Bad, few would've guessed as much for the subsequent prequel series Better Call Saul. The sleazy criminal lawyer, Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), was little more than comic relief during his run as a side character on Breaking Bad. But the slow-burning development of Better Call Saul over the first five seasons has turned it into a beloved success story of its own.
TV SERIES
ClutchPoints

Bryan Cranston’s net worth in 2022

More than a decade ago, Bryan Cranston had already made a name for himself with regular roles on television and the stage. However, it was his instantly iconic role as Walter White earned him global recognition. The 66-year-old Emmy and Tony award-winning actor, writer, and director has since established himself as one of Hollywood’s esteemed figures. Let’s dig into Bryan Cranston’s net worth in 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Premiere Date Announced With Official Trailer, First Look Photos

Better Call Saul Season 6 is well on its way, and fans will be excited to learn that the show finally has a premiere date and some new first-look photos and a new trailer. AMC has announced that the final season of Better Call Saul will roll out in two parts. The first part will premiere on April, 18 and will consist of seven episodes. The second part will debut on July 11, concluding the series with its final six episodes.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Vince Gilligan
Person
Anna Gunn
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Aaron Paul
E! News

The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Can't Handle the Last Day of Filming and Neither Can We

Saying goodbye is never easy to do, especially when you've starred on a TV show for 12 years. Norman Reedus commemorated the last day of filming The Walking Dead season 11 by getting nostalgic with franchise executive producer Greg Nicotero. The longtime Walking Dead star, who plays crossbow-wielding Daryl Dixon in the zombie drama, confessed he was "short-circuiting" while trying to process the last day of production.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Laurie Metcalf Has Landed A New Role For HBO, So What About The Conners?

The Conners has its fair share of irreplaceable stars, and it's reasonable to say actress Laurie Metcalf is near the top of the list. Her role as Roseanne Conner’s sister, Jackie, has long brought audiences laughter, but the actress does get other gigs outside of the show. Just recently, Metcalf snagged a new role on HBO, which might raise questions regarding her future on the ABC sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Saul Co#El Camino#Entertainment Weekly
spoilertv.com

Better Call Saul - Episode 6.01 - 6.02 - Press Releases

Episode 601: “Wine and Roses” - Premieres Monday, April 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. Nacho runs for his life. Jimmy and Kim hatch a plan. Mike questions his allegiances. Episode 602: “Carrot and Stick” - Premieres Monday, April 18 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Better Call Saul’ Creators On Bob Odenkirk’s Recovery & Taking Break From ‘Breaking Bad’ Universe; Vince Gilligan’s Next Series “Something Really Different”

Click here to read the full article. There will be no more meth-making in the middle of the desert, at least for now. That’s essentially the word from Better Call Saul co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould tonight at the show’s season 6A premiere in Hollywood. For the last few months, Gilligan has been breaking story on a new series, but says, “I haven’t told my wife about it.” “It’s something really different,” the 4x Emmy winner says about his new TV series which will definitely be a departure from the crime thriller loaded world of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.  “It’s a remake of Trapper John,...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Better Call Saul fans furious after show reveals huge spoiler one week before final season begins

Better Call Saul fans have been left feeling frustrated by the official reveal of a big moment from the final season.The news was shared on the Breaking Bad prequel series’s Twitter page, which left many feeling excited.However, a large contingent of fans questioned why the news had to be announced as it would have proved a nice surprise for unsuspecting viewers when the show returns later this month.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*It has been revealed that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will appear in the final batch of episodes, reprising their respective roles of Walter White and...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

AMC's 61st Street tells an important story that is hampered by a heavy-handed style

61st Street plays "Bingo" with Peak TV clichés: "Get ready to sweep your Peak TV bingo card clean because (Peter) Moffat is back with 61st Street, a new AMC drama that’s a watchable blend of provocative ideas, a semi-vivid setting and one narrative trope after another that feels lifted from one prestige TV show after another, overlaid one on top of the other so that moral murkiness and narrative cacophony go hand-in-hand," says Daniel Fienberg. "If you’ve seen Your Honor and The Night Of (based on Moffat’s Criminal Justice) or Seven Seconds (not affiliated with Moffat in any way) or The Chi, every beat in 61st Street will probably feel familiar. But you’ve never seen them with Courtney B. Vance and Aunjanue Ellis front-and-center. Unless you watched Lovecraft Country, I mean. That was better and more adventurous than this is, at least through the six of eight total episodes sent to critics."
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
GQMagazine

The Ultimatum Is Netflix's Latest Crazy Reality Dating Show

As our reality gets crazier, it’s only fitting that reality television follows suit. Netflix is clearly willing to go there, and the streaming service’s new dating series The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On has the kind of manufactured all-or-nothing stakes that folks crave. Created by Chris Coelen, the reality TV veteran behind the dystopian smash Love is Blind (you know, the one where people have to get engaged before they get to see each other), Ultimatum focuses on long-term couples who have come to an impasse in which one member issues a, you guessed it, ultimatum.
TV SERIES
95.5 KLAQ

Buzz Adams Morning Show’s Shocking Prediction, Ft. Bliss Announcement

Is the crew of The Buzz Adams Morning Show a bunch of psychics, who predicted news about Ft. Bliss? Based on a news report by KVIA ABC channel 7 News, they just might be. Last week Buzz Adams and the Morning Show crew were talking about Fort Bliss I brought up the story of performing comedy on base at an Irish pub called Shamrocks, and how easy it was to drive into base 9 years ago. Not anymore.
FORT BLISS, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
MOVIES
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy