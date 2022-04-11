ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

County board to vote on $1.5M water contract

By Mike Sunnucks Herald, News
Herald and News
 2 days ago

The Klamath County Board of Commissioners will vote to Tuesday, April 12 on awarding a $1.54 million contract for construction a new water supply distribution system for the Bly Water...

www.heraldandnews.com

Western Iowa Today

Cass County Board of Supervisors agree to allow Atlantic Golf and Country Club to get water usage permit; County Department head recognized for years of service

(Atlantic) Mick Allen, representing the Atlantic Golf & Country Club, asked the Board of Supervisors this morning to approve a water usage permit to pump out of the Nishnabotna River. Allen said the last four or five years they have had to rely on city water, which is cost prohibitive...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown City Council approves $1.8M contract for new water plant

Georgetown City Council approved several purchases and an expansion project for Georgetown Water Services at its March 22 meeting. Estimated to cost $1.87 million, the city will hire CDM Smith Inc. to construct the new South Lake Water Treatment Plant that will increase the city's water capacity from 39.6 million gallons per day to 83.6 million. The scope of work for the plant includes the preliminary and final design of wastewater improvements, special services, Texas Commission of Environmental Quality/regulatory coordination and permitting, surveying, a geotechnical investigation, a property and easement survey, bidding services and construction services.
GEORGETOWN, TX
WTOV 9

Vote to be made on Jefferson County Board of Health's open seat

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jefferson County District Advisory Council is scheduled to vote on the board of health’s open seat early next week. The expiring term will be for Anthony Mougianis, who is seeking reappointment. He has served one year on the board of health as he was nominated to fill the vacant seat of the late Dr. Frank Petrola.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
DFW Community News

Tarrant County College Board Of Trustees Votes Unanimously To Fire Chancellor Eugene Giovannini

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County College announced Thursday night, March 17, its board of trustees unanimously voted to fire Chancellor Eugene Giovannini, effective immediately, for cause following an investigation into accusations levied by a former employee. At a specially called meeting of the Tarrant County College Board of...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
News Break
Politics
Independent Florida Alligator

Alachua County School Board votes Shane Andrew as interim superintendent

Alachua County School Board named Shane Andrew as interim superintendent two weeks after firing former superintendent Carlee Simon. The members voted 3-2 Tuesday, with Mildred Russell and Gunnar Paulson in dissent. Chairman Robert Hyatt asked for agreement in the board’s nomination at the March 2 meeting, but the vote was split again.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Herald and News

Klamath chamber to host county commissioner's forum

The Klamath County Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee (GAC) is scheduled to host a forum featuring all four candidates for Klamath County Commissioner Position 1 on Thursday at Oregon Tech. Doors to the auditorium at the College Union building will open at 5 p.m. with the opportunity for...

