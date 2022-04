LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview is doing something that may help out parents during the week of Spring Break. They are holding the first Longview Kite Festival on Wednesday. According to Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron there will be arts and crafts and activities for the kids, as well as food trucks. It’s being held at Lear Park at Cotton and Loop 281.

