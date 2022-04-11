Allegheny County chief exec details changes in local economy

Allegheny County executive Rich Fitzgerald talks about COVID-19 mandates

As he began to take measure of the state of the region before a breakfast meeting hosted by the Allegheny Conference on Community Development in person downtown, Allegheny County Chief Executive Rich Fitzgerald threw out a number to demonstrate the confidence just to be able to hold such an event in person.

He noted that almost 1 million people in Allegheny County have now been vaccinated for Covid-19, a healthy measure for a county of 1.2 million residents.

“Boy, things have changed over the last couple of years,” said Fitzgerald to the breakfast meeting in a conference room in 11 Stanwix.

Look for them to continue to change as Fitzgerald updated the audience on the importance of both longer-term trends and ongoing developments moving forward through all the delays and challenges of the pandemic.

