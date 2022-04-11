ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

From Paperboard to Eye-Stopping Project: Packaging Design Students Top the Competition

By Rachel Ellner
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of three Packaging Design BFA students has won first place in the Paperboard Packaging Alliance Student Design Challenge for 2021. Competing against more than 40 other teams from 10 schools, FIT teams also took one of two honorable mentions and one of four “shout outs” for semester-long class projects...

