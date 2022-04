SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – The price of gas made the last several weeks tough on drivers in Southern California, but for the first time in a while there might be some relief on the way. (CBSLA) “It does look like those daily increases have slowed quite a bit,” said Marie Montgomery, with AAA Southern California. “We went up one penny yesterday to today and that’s been happening the last couple days.” Montgomery said she didn’t want to raise people’s hopes too much because experts aren’t quite sure if gas prices have peaked or plateaued. In Los Angeles County, it was another day of all...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO