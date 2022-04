The wait for Nicki Minaj's forthcoming album is serious but the campaign is currently underway, and it seems she's locking in with some of the hottest rappers right now. She teamed up with Lil Baby for "Do We Have A Problem" and "Bussin." Now, she's enlisted Fivio Foreign for her latest single, "We Go Up." The record finds Nicki exploring the drill avenue with one of the Brooklyn drill's most trusted voices. Nicki glides over the ominous female vocal sample that rings off, reminding fans that it's Barbie Season.

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO