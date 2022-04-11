ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Rox Reading Program Hits Record Breaking Numbers

By Alex Svejkovsky
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Rox Reading Program has reached a new milestone. The program achieved record-breaking numbers for this school year...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Reading, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Saint Cloud, MN
Education
City
Saint Cloud, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud Moves Friday Garbage Pickup

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud residents who are on the blue recycling pickup schedule and have their garbage and recyclables picked up on Fridays will have to wait for Monday. The city of St. Cloud won't be making any pickups on Friday due to the Good Friday holiday. All other pickups this week will remain the same.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy