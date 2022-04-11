ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

WITB: Scottie Scheffler Claims Green Jacket Playing TaylorMade, Titleist

By Kevin Reid
Pro Golf Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q5QA9_0f5u6nq200
Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, GA. (Photo by Andrew Redington via Getty Images)

On Sunday at a sun-splashed Augusta National Golf Club, Scottie Scheffler signed for a 1-under par 71 to claim a three-shot victory at the Masters Tournament.

Scheffler’s final day at the iconic golf course included four birdies against one bogey and a (meaningless) final-hole double to settle on 10-under par.

The 25-year-old Texan secured his fourth career PGA Tour title, and first major, playing a mixed bag of gear, including TaylorMade, Titleist, and Srixon.

This week’s WITB of the PGA TOUR Winner is powered by the Titleist Store at Amazon.

WITB: Scottie Scheffler Drives TaylorMade to Victory at The Masters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L8RNI_0f5u6nq200
Scottie Scheffler plays a shot on the tournament practice area as coach Randy Smith and caddie Ted Scott look on during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler’s Golf Bag

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (8°)

3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth (16.5°)

Utility: Srixon Z U85 (3)

Driving Iron: Srixon Z U85 (4)

Irons: TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)

Gap : Vokey Design SM8 (50°)

Sand: Vokey Design SM8 (56˚)

Lob: Vokey Design SM8 (60˚)

Putter: Scotty Cameron SST Tourtype GSS

Golf Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Source: GolfWRX.com

TaylorMade & Titleist Congratulate Scottie Scheffler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45qeU3_0f5u6nq200

Credit: Getty Images, PGA Tour Media, TaylorMade, Titleist

IN THIS ARTICLE
GolfWRX

Former Masters champ debuts Artisan Golf prototype irons

Fresh off six missed cuts in six events on the PGA Tour this year, Charl Schwartzel finished T10 at The 2022 Masters. The blast-from-the-past type performance from the 2011 Masters Champ even included a hole-out eagle with an iron from the fairway on the 10th hole in Saturday’s third round.
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

4 Questions: Masters Champ Scottie Scheffler on Faith, Caddie, and Tiger

With a final-round 71, Scottie Scheffler held off a Sunday charge from Rory McIlroy (64) to claim his maiden major title at the 86th Masters Tournament. The win was Scheffler’s fourth in his last six starts – a run not seen since Jason Day in 2015. The 25-year-old burgeoning superstar is now the No. 1 player in the world (by a lot) and leads the tour’s money list by nearly $4 million.
GOLF
WSAV News 3

Heritage Recap, Wednesday: RBC players Dustin Johnson, Harold Varner III compete in skills competition, plus local amateur gets advice from Stewart Cink

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC. (WSAV) — Less than 24 hours away from the first tee at the RBC Heritage, the excitement and anticipation are starting to build up. Stewart Cink, the tournament’s defending champion, made an appearance at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ (FCA) Prayer Breakfast. Jonathan Griz, the number one ranked amateur golf in […]
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

ABOUT

Pro Golf Weekly is a digital golf publication and website. The magazine is published each Monday, while the website is updated around the clock with the latest analysis and happenings from the major professional golf tours, along with travel, equipment, gear, and more.

 http://progolfweekly.com

