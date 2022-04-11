WITB: Scottie Scheffler Claims Green Jacket Playing TaylorMade, Titleist
On Sunday at a sun-splashed Augusta National Golf Club, Scottie Scheffler signed for a 1-under par 71 to claim a three-shot victory at the Masters Tournament.
Scheffler’s final day at the iconic golf course included four birdies against one bogey and a (meaningless) final-hole double to settle on 10-under par.
The 25-year-old Texan secured his fourth career PGA Tour title, and first major, playing a mixed bag of gear, including TaylorMade, Titleist, and Srixon.
Scottie Scheffler’s Golf Bag
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (8°)
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth (16.5°)
Utility: Srixon Z U85 (3)
Driving Iron: Srixon Z U85 (4)
Irons: TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
Gap : Vokey Design SM8 (50°)
Sand: Vokey Design SM8 (56˚)
Lob: Vokey Design SM8 (60˚)
Putter: Scotty Cameron SST Tourtype GSS
Golf Ball: Titleist Pro V1
TaylorMade & Titleist Congratulate Scottie Scheffler
