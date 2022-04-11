WITB: Scottie Scheffler Claims Green Jacket Playing TaylorMade, Titleist

Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, GA. (Photo by Andrew Redington via Getty Images)

On Sunday at a sun-splashed Augusta National Golf Club, Scottie Scheffler signed for a 1-under par 71 to claim a three-shot victory at the Masters Tournament.

Scheffler’s final day at the iconic golf course included four birdies against one bogey and a (meaningless) final-hole double to settle on 10-under par.

The 25-year-old Texan secured his fourth career PGA Tour title, and first major, playing a mixed bag of gear, including TaylorMade, Titleist, and Srixon.

WITB: Scottie Scheffler Drives TaylorMade to Victory at The Masters

Scottie Scheffler plays a shot on the tournament practice area as coach Randy Smith and caddie Ted Scott look on during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler’s Golf Bag

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (8°)

3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth (16.5°)

Utility: Srixon Z U85 (3)

Driving Iron: Srixon Z U85 (4)

Irons: TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)

Gap : Vokey Design SM8 (50°)

Sand: Vokey Design SM8 (56˚)

Lob: Vokey Design SM8 (60˚)

Putter: Scotty Cameron SST Tourtype GSS

Golf Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Source: GolfWRX.com

