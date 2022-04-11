ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theft, Dallas Police Needs Your Help in Identifying Suspect

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 6, 2022, at approximately 3:30 AM, the pictured suspect took copper tubing...

CBS DFW

Dallas Police Asking Public For Help IDing Person Of Interest In Aggravated Assault Case

UPDATE – Detectives canvassed the area and were able to locate video of the “person of interest” in the aggravated assault offense that occurred March 16, 2022, at 2975 Blackburn Street. The video can be found on DPD’s website. DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking members of the public for help identifying a man they consider a “person of interest” in a Mar. 16 aggravated assault case. Police said that at about 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a call about a woman bleeding in an apartment parking garage at 2975 Blackburn Street. The victim, 31, had been stabbed multiple times and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Detectives are not attempting to identify and speak with a person of interest they said was seen earlier with the victim. Dallas Police are asking the public to help identify this man. (credit: Dallas Police Department) Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Timothy Johnston, #8977 at 214-470-3723 or timothy.johnston@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 046061-2022.
DALLAS, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan police nab four suspects in theft of catalytic converter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The following release comes from the Bryan Police Department:. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 15th, an observant citizen observed multiple subjects stealing a catalytic converter in the 1900 block of Austin’s Colony Parkway. The reporting party was able to relay identifying information about the suspects and a description of the vehicle they arrived in to dispatch.
BRYAN, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Detectives Release Armed Robbery Suspect's Photo

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a robbery suspect from an incident on Jan. 14 where a victim was shot in the arm. If you recognize this man, please call Fort Worth police. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) On March 21, they released an image of one of several suspects possibly involved in stealing the victim’s backpack at a food mart on Meadowbrook Drive. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 817-392-4576.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting at Dallas motel, police say

DALLAS — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department (DPD). The DPD said officers responded at approximately 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a shooting at the Ari Motel, located at 4154 Preferred Place. When officers arrived, the found a 37-year-old man and 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police asking for public assistance on 38-year-old man's murder case

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are asking for public assistance on the murder case of a 38-year-old man who was killed Thursday evening.At approximately 7:02 p.m. April 7, police responded to a shooting call at 3400 Harmon St. When officers arrived, they found Karl Arthur Hollins Jr. lying in the street with a gunshot wound.Dallas Fire-Rescue took Hollins to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Man shot, killed in parked car near I-20 bridge in Mechanicsville

A man was killed Monday night after being shot multiple times inside a car parked near a southwest Atlanta interstate bridge. The victim was discovered about 10:20 p.m. in the area of Windsor Street and I-20 in the Mechanicsville neighborhood, according to Atlanta police. He was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office as 23-year-old Shymel Drinks.
ATLANTA, GA
KHOU

Police bust illegal gas station at North Texas home

DALLAS — As gas prices continue to rise, so are gas thefts across North Texas, according to the Dallas Police Department. Dallas police said they recently raided a property in Oak Cliff for stolen gas. “We found a house that was being used as a gas station,” said Richard...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police arrest Manuel Tellez in connection to fatal stabbing, burning

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police arrested Manuel Tellez, 45, of Grand Prairie, on April 7 in connection to the fatal stabbing of Anthony Moreno, 52. Moreno's charred remains were found the morning of April 3 in an alley behind 1330 Kings Highway. Investigators said Tellez stabbed Moreno multiple times, killing him. Then, Tellez left the scene, changed clothing, and returned to where he poured gasoline on Moreno, and lit his body on fire. Described as an art vendor and "family man, who loved his family wholeheartedly," Moreno is survived by his wife, two sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law and six grandchildren. A GoFundMe set up in his honor said he was "a great man who always put his family first; always trying to help his family not only financially but emotionally, spiritually, and mentally."Tellez was taken into custody by Southwest CRT and Deployment. He was transported to Dallas Police Department headquarters where he was later interviewed. He's currently at the Dallas County Jail facing a murder charge. 
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead after road rage shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- One person is dead following a road rage shooting in Fort Worth Wednesday, police said.On April 6, officers were sent to a shooting call on the 1400 block of South Freeway Service Road.When they arrived, police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers said they also located another man who remained at the scene.Detectives determined there was a road rage incident between the victim and suspect just before the shooting on I-35.The victim -- who has not been identified at this time -- was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive his injuries, police said.No arrest has been made at this time and this investigation remains ongoing.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
