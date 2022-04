Citing that the structure has become a public nuisance, a judge has ordered the demolition of the deteriorating Packard auto plant in Detroit. Despite its historical significance, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Brian Sullivan ordered the owners to demolish all structures on the former site of Packard production. The owners have 42 days to start the Demolition and abatement work, and 90 days to have it totally cleared out.

