Kansas State

Kansas has new election training program for counties

By Heidi Schmidt
 2 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. — The State of Kansas introduced a new, mandatory training program for all county election officials across the state.

Former Johnson County Election Commissioner Connie Schmidt will lead the new training program.

Secretary of State Scott Schwab says the goal of the new program is to provide a training course that will improve uniformity across the state’s 105 counties. It will also make it easier to implement new policies and look at other procedures to see if they are working.

Schwab ‘s Administration is the first in Kansas to implement an election training program like this one.

The office has not said when or how the program will begin.

KSN News

KSN News

KSN News

