A fast-moving grassfire that sparked at around 2 PM on Sunday is burning south of the Arkansas River in Pueblo, according to the Pueblo Fire Department. The fire is estimated to be around 15 acres wide, and has caused the nearby PAWs for Life animal shelter and a water treatment plant to be evacuated. Homes in the area have also been placed on pre-evacuation status, according to a report from KRDO.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO