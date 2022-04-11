ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ike's Chili Vandalized For 2nd Time In A Week

By News On 6
News On 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVandals hit Ike's Chili for the second time in a week on Monday....

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Youth Umpire Attacked By Coach In Terrifying Scene

A youth baseball umpire was viciously attacked on the field by a coach over the weekend. Sam Phelps, who was the umpire behind home plate, was making some balls and strikes calls that seemed to make one of the managers pretty upset. It came to a head when Phelps marked...
DENTON, TX
WHEC TV-10

16-year-old arrested for 2nd time in 1 week for carjacking

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police say the 16-year-old they arrested for a carjacking over the weekend is the same 16-year-old they arrested for a carjacking last week. Just like they were required to do the first time, the police gave the teenager a ticket to appear in court...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsTimes

Police: Second person charged in Danbury Chili’s fight

DANBURY — A second person was charged Saturday in connection with a fight outside of a Chili’s restaurant earlier this month, according to the Danbury Police Department. Keenas Council, 21, of Danbury, was charged with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening. He was released from custody after posting a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court April 12.
DANBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chili#Vandals#The Second Time
News On 6

Jury Selection For David Ware Trial Enters 5th Day

Day five of jury selection for the murder trial of David Ware begins on Friday morning. Ware is charged with killing a Tulsa Police sergeant and shooting another officer during a traffic stop in June of 2020. News On 6's Brooke Griffin was live at the Courthouse on Friday morning...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Chicago

Authorities search for missing 13-year-old boy; considered armed and dangerous

LAKE VILLA, Ill. (CBS) – Authorities are looking for a missing teenage boy who stole a vehicle from a middle school parking lot last week. Lake Villa Police said on Friday, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle around 8:15 a.m. from the Palombi Middle School, at 133 McKinley Ave. Officers determined that a 13-year-old boy got access to staff-members keys and took a 2019 Kia Sorento SUV. The teen was believed to be traveling towards the Rockford, Illinois area, where he is originally from. After further investigation, it was also learned that he may have accessed a firearm and is considered armed and dangerous.The boy is currently a Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) ward of the state, police said. Law Enforcement and DCFS authorities in the Rockford area were notified of the incident and are actively attempting to locate the teen. The stolen vehicle was discovered Tuesday in the Rockford area, but the teen was still missing. Because of his age, his name is not being released to the public. This incident is still under investigation.
LAKE VILLA, IL
News On 6

Road Rage Incident Leads To Arrest Of Oklahoma City Man

Troopers made an arrest following a road rage incident on I-35 southbound in Oklahoma City. According to OHP, multiple drivers called saying someone was driving dangerously on the interstate while attempting to follow another car. One of the callers spoke with News 9 on Wednesday. Rendon Chambers said he was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Family Safe After Escaping Early Morning Mobile Home Fire

A Rogers County family’s home is safe, but two other buildings are ruined after a fire early Thursday morning. Firefighters say two storage buildings in the backyard are damaged. The Limestone and Verdigris fire departments responded to the home north of Highway 20 and east of Keetonville Hill in...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Luther And OKC Police Locate Missing Teenage Girl

The Luther Police Department announced Tuesday that they have located a missing teenage girl with the assistance of the Oklahoma City Police Department. The teen had been missing since around 8 a.m. Monday morning and was last seen at the Luther Library. The missing girl was found safely, according to...
LUTHER, OK
News On 6

Body Found Outside Tulsa Apartment Building

Tulsa police are still investigating After neighbors found a man dead near Pine and Peoria. Police have not released details on how the victim died but do say they got a call from someone saying they heard gunshots. Shortly after, someone else called the police after finding a man dead at Seminole Hills Apartments. Investigators say there are signs of trauma on the victim's body but don’t yet know how he died. Officer Andre Baul says a key part of this investigation is talking to neighbors who live around the area.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Police Arrest Man In Connection To Deadly Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Tulsa police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting at the Seminole Hills Apartment Complex. According to police, Lucky Calvert turned himself in on Thursday. Police say Calvert lived next door to the victim, who police identified as 44-year-old Elliott Zachary. Calvert told officers he shot the...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy