Kaiser Permanente invests in nurse staffing startup

Thousands of nurses at Stanford and Lucile Packard Children's hospitals in Palo Alto, Calif., have authorized the union representing them to call a strike. In an April 8 news release, the Committee for Recognition of Nursing Achievement said more than 4,500 nurses at Stanford and Packard, or 93 percent of all nurses eligible, voted in favor of strike authorization. They are calling on hospital management to adequately address staffing, citing consistent overtime and nurses' complaints of inadequate resources, training or staff. They also seek improved access to mental health counseling, as well as competitive wages and benefits.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO