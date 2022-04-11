ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harbor Beach, MI

Tribune Player Q and A: Noah Stein

By Tom Greene
Huron Daily Tribune
Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
Harbor Beach's Noah Stein. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

Throughout the spring, the Tribune will be releasing player profile question and answer feature stories. In this version, we feature Harbor Beach varsity baseball player Noah Stein.

Noah Stein

Grade: Junior

Sport: Baseball

If you were a superhero, who would you be and why: Superman, because he's super.

What do you want to be when you grow up: County Sheriff.

Favorite sports quote: "Baseball, it is said, is only a game. True. And the Grand Canyon is only a hole in Arizona," — George Will

College plans: To get my business degree. Then, enter the police academy.

Person who inspires you the most: Ryan Swartz.

Best part about competing: Winning.

Favorite pump-up or walk-up song: 18, by Iann Dior.

Advice for those looking to play your sport: If your heart is in it, play it.

If your area team has a player you want profiled, please send an inquiry for a Q and A to tom.greene@hearstnp.com . Must be from a Tribune-covered school.

Huron Daily Tribune

Lorenzen has strong Angels debut in 6-2 victory over Miami

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Michael Lorenzen had been looking forward to making his first start for his hometown team since signing with the Los Angeles Angels last November. The right-hander made sure it was memorable. Lorenzen allowed one run on two hits over six innings in his Angels debut...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Huron Daily Tribune

Cavs' rookie Mobley ready for debut on tourney play-in stage

CLEVELAND (AP) — Unflappable. Maybe that's the best word to describe Cavaliers prized rookie forward Evan Mobley. Or maybe unafraid. Or undeniable. Unreal could fit, too. At roughly the same time the NBA wraps up this season after the Finals in June, Mobley will turn 21. So by the time he's old enough to legally consume an adult beverage, he'll have a full season — and maybe even a few playoff games — under his belt.
NBA
Huron Daily Tribune

Huron Daily Tribune

