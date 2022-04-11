Tribune Player Q and A: Noah Stein

Harbor Beach's Noah Stein. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

Throughout the spring, the Tribune will be releasing player profile question and answer feature stories. In this version, we feature Harbor Beach varsity baseball player Noah Stein.

Noah Stein

Grade: Junior

Sport: Baseball

If you were a superhero, who would you be and why: Superman, because he's super.

What do you want to be when you grow up: County Sheriff.

Favorite sports quote: "Baseball, it is said, is only a game. True. And the Grand Canyon is only a hole in Arizona," — George Will

College plans: To get my business degree. Then, enter the police academy.

Person who inspires you the most: Ryan Swartz.

Best part about competing: Winning.

Favorite pump-up or walk-up song: 18, by Iann Dior.

Advice for those looking to play your sport: If your heart is in it, play it.