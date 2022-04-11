Tribune Player Q and A: Noah Stein
Throughout the spring, the Tribune will be releasing player profile question and answer feature stories. In this version, we feature Harbor Beach varsity baseball player Noah Stein.
Noah Stein
Grade: Junior
Sport: Baseball
If you were a superhero, who would you be and why: Superman, because he's super.
What do you want to be when you grow up: County Sheriff.
Favorite sports quote: "Baseball, it is said, is only a game. True. And the Grand Canyon is only a hole in Arizona," — George Will
College plans: To get my business degree. Then, enter the police academy.
Person who inspires you the most: Ryan Swartz.
Best part about competing: Winning.
Favorite pump-up or walk-up song: 18, by Iann Dior.
Advice for those looking to play your sport: If your heart is in it, play it.
If your area team has a player you want profiled, please send an inquiry for a Q and A to tom.greene@hearstnp.com . Must be from a Tribune-covered school.
Comments / 0