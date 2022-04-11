ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek is readier for the rough stuff

By Gary Gastelu
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest Nissan Pathfinder will help you find more paths. The 2023 Pathfinder Rock Creek is a new extra-rugged version of the three-row SUV. It's still far from a 4x4 truck, but the crossover...

Fox News

Hyundai Ioniq 5 named 2022 World Car of the Year

Hyundai has conquered the world and its corporate cousin Kia. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been named World Car of the Year by a panel of over 100 international journalists. The compact SUV was also named World Electric Vehicle of the Year and World Car Design of the Year at a ceremony held at the opening of the New York International Auto Show, which is being held for the first time since 2019 after several events were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
CARS
The Independent

Edmunds: 2022 Subaru BRZ vs. 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF

The combination of high car prices and the imminent arrival of higher interest rates can make it difficult to justify spending money on a car primarily meant for fun. But these two models can put a big smile on your face without crushing your monthly budget: the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF and the 2022 Subaru BRZ. Subaru has fully redesigned its BRZ sport coupe for 2022. Like the previous-generation car, this new BRZ is small and lightweight. But now it benefits from more power, sharpened handling and some new technology features. The Mazda MX-5 Miata convertible, meanwhile, has been...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trims: Which One Should You Buy?

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is an SUV with staying power. Every iteration of the Grand Cherokee seems to be more popular than the last, and because of that, the ability to customize the Grand Cherokee is incredibly easy. There are a multitude of trim levels to choose from and a variety of packages to add on to those. Here are all of the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee trim levels so you can choose the best one for you.
BUYING CARS
CNET

2023 Subaru Outback Powers Into New York With New Look, Added Tech

An updated 2023 Subaru Outback wades into the New York Auto Show on Wednesday, and the wagon-like crossover SUV is receiving a fresh new look along with updated cabin and safety tech. With the exception of Subaru's recently introduced Wilderness off-road variant, all 2023 Outbacks receive a comprehensive facelift that...
CARS
