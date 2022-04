Students at Warren County Christian School are cooking up a fundraiser. The Barnraiser Breakfast will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at the school, 165 Mead Run Road, Youngsville, and will feature a buffet of pancakes and syrup (sugar-free available), sausage gravy and biscuits, fried potatoes, scrambled eggs, sausage, juices, milk, and gourmet coffee. The cost is a donation and all proceeds benefit the school’s general fund.

