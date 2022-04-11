ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Antidepressants didn't help me with my depression. I turned to ketamine therapy instead.

By Chelsea Greenwood
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oZkQC_0f5u5Yee00
I plan on doing more ketamine therapy sessions in the future.

ED JONES/Getty Images

  • At the end of 2021, my husband was worried about my depression and called my therapist.
  • I've been on antidepressants since college and thought I was doing relatively fine during the pandemic.
  • I tried ketamine therapy with a therapist and it helped me a lot.

It was November 2021, and my husband was so worried about me that he emailed my therapist. As a depressed person living through a pandemic, I thought I was doing relatively fine. I was working my remote job, keeping in touch with family, and not sleeping too much.

But he saw things differently, and reading his list of concerns was a gut punch. I was doing the bare minimum at work. I was binge-watching TV. I spent most of my days in bed . He even complained about my hygiene. I was mortified and knew I needed to do something different. That's when I started researching ketamine-assisted therapy .

I've been on antidepressants for decades

I was 38 and had been on antidepressants since college, with varying degrees of success. I always stuck with them, though, figuring I'd be worse off without them. Last year, however, I felt like the antidepressants failed me.

I'd read that ketamine — an anesthetic with psychedelic and dissociative effects that has become a popular party drug — had shown advances in treating depression. But I worried the conventional route, which involves visiting a clinic multiple times and being administered the drug via IV or nose spray, would be too expensive.

Googling quickly revealed a solution: remote ketamine therapy. Given that the pandemic was still going strong — and my depression made leaving the house difficult — the idea of doing the treatment in the comfort of my home was appealing. And it was more affordable.

Research has shown that ketamine can help regulate moods, by working on a neurotransmitter called glutamate. According to Yale medicine "This makes the brain more adaptable and able to create new pathways, and gives patients the opportunity to develop more positive thoughts and behaviors. This was an effect that had not been seen before, even with traditional antidepressants."

I tried ketamine therapy with an app

What made Nue Life stand out was its app, which coordinates all your care in one place. It walks you through every step of the process, from your initial clinician consult to providing playlists for trips to offering trackers to record your moods. I chose a $1,250 package, which included six ketamine experiences, four integration sessions — to process your sessions with a therapist — clinician consults, and health coaching.

After signing up for the service, my first interaction was a video call with a clinician in my state, so they could prescribe the medicine. It's similar to a consult with a psychiatrist: You talk about your concerns, current medications, goals, etc. They take your weight into consideration when estimating the first dose, and adjust it afterward depending on your initial experience.

My first session was powerful

Within days, the ketamine arrived in the mail, and I prepared for my first session. Reclining on my bed, I took the tablets. The tablets dissolve in your mouth with your saliva, and after a while of swishing the mixture around in your mouth, you spit all the liquid out.

Within 10 minutes, I started feeling heady and tingly. I saw colorful shapes behind my eyelids, and my body pulsed to the music.

As the drug peaked, I had what I now consider the most powerful experience of my therapy. I relived a memory from my childhood — one I don't remember even recalling before. I was around 8, eating breakfast on a weekend morning with my mom, dad, and brother.

It was like watching a movie but better. Everything was so vivid, every sense heightened: from the taste of the Lucky Charms to the sound of Saturday morning cartoons to the smell of my parents' coffee. This was about 10 years before they divorced. There wasn't anything special about this morning. It was quite ordinary, but the effect it had on me was not.

Joy infused me, and I started crying and laughing. I felt so secure and loved — part of a greater whole. It was clear that I needed to live within that love to heal, and I decided to move back near family for the first time in 20 years. It was something I had been wanting to do, and now had the energy to actually go through with it.

The next day, my depression symptoms returned. But, by the end of six sessions, I felt lighter, like the weight on my shoulders wasn't quite as crushing. It was still there, but I could bear it. I felt capable of positive change for the first time in years.

I plan on doing more ketamine therapy in the future to maintain these effects, as experts say they're cumulative. I'm still on antidepressants — my old frenemy — but at a lower dose than I've been on in years.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 6

Related
CBS Austin

Does medical marijuana help treat anxiety and depression?

A new study casts some doubt on the use of medical marijuana in the treatment of anxiety and depression. The Harvard Medical study published in Friday’s Jama Network open compared divided 269 adult patients into two groups. One group got a medical marijuana card to treat their pain, anxiety...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

A poo dose a day may keep bipolar away. When it comes to mental health, what else could poo do?

In a world first, two Australians with bipolar have had poo transplants, their symptoms improved, and their cases were written up in peer-reviewed journals. One of us (Parker) treated the second of these patients with so-called fecal microbiota transplantation, and published his case study in recent weeks. The other (Green) is part of a team recruiting people with depression to a poo transplant clinical trial.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Ketamine#Antidepressants#Talk Therapy
Daily Mail

'It was either take them off, or I died': Father-of-six, 50, suffers PTSD after he had to have BOTH his legs amputated when he got Covid – but says 'I still beat the virus'

A father-of-six who had both of his legs amputated after testing positive for Covid on the first day of lockdown suffers from PTSD and still has nightmares about the procedure 'three or four times a week'. Scott Green, 50, was rushed to hospital after falling ill on March 24, 2020...
MENTAL HEALTH
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Soda You Should Never Be Drinking Again

The Standard American Diet is incredibly high in sugar—even the foods that aren’t characteristically sweet, like condiments and pre-packaged dinners, are often packed with added sugar. However, having excess sugar in your diet can raise your risk of everything from heart disease to diabetes to mood disorders. One place where we get lots of added sugar that we may not think about is beverages, especially soda. Being mindful of how much soda you drink alone can drastically lower your sugar intake. But are all sodas created equal? We asked health experts their take on what sodas you should be avoiding at all costs, and if there are some that are safer to drink than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

You May Be Narcissistic if These 4 Traits Don’t Bother You

Narcissistic tendencies can be recognized and successfully addressed. A personality disorder is more ingrained and continues throughout life. Recognizing narcissistic warning signs is the first step to changing them. Increasing awareness of potential red flags in your relationships will improve your ability to maintain long-lasting, healthy connections. Narcissism is a...
MENTAL HEALTH
shefinds

The One Exercise You Should Never Do If You Have High Blood Pressure–It’s So Dangerous!

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a condition where your blood pumps through your blood vessels with too much force. While your blood needs a level of this pressure to efficiently move through your body, when it becomes too intense, it can do significant damage on your veins and arteries. “In the US, 47% of the population is diagnosed with hypertension (meaning likely more have it but are yet diagnosed),” Says Dr. Rand McClain, Chief Medical Officer of LCR Health. While uncontrollable things like genetics can increase your risk, your lifestyle can play a role—things like lack of exercise, poor nutrition, excess alcohol consumption, and tobacco use can significantly increase your risk.
FITNESS
Concord News Journal

“We realized once that needle hit her arm, it was a one-way ticket to here,” woman died after developing vaccine-induced immune disease, husband speaks out

The number of new Covid-19 cases continues to decline in the last couple of weeks after America set new record high numbers on a daily basis in January driven by the Omicron, the most contagious variant since the pandemic began. Currently, United States has one of the best vaccination rates with more than 254 million people vaccinated with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccines representing 76.8% of the US population.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Avoid At All Costs For Premature Aging

In general, consuming too much of anything with high amounts of sugar and high fructose corn syrup is not ideal for your skin if aging gracefully is your goal. With that already being known, we checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about one specific drink that many of us might consume daily that could deter our other skincare efforts. Read on for tips from Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life, and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist and cosmetologist at Loxa Beauty, who both explained which popular beverage type, in their opinion, should be limited (and then ultimately avoided) if you’re putting your skin health and overall health first.
SKIN CARE
InsideHook

What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Shower for Five Straight Years?

Dr. James Hamblin is a self-professed “soap dodger,” which sounds like the sort of movement you’d learn about from a B-list movie star in an annoying GQ interview, but the 39-year-old physician knows his stuff. He’s a public health lecturer at Yale, a longtime contributor to The Atlantic and the author of two books on the intersection of health and hygiene.
SKIN CARE
WKRC

Researchers believe they have discovered a supplement that can extend human life

UNDATED (WKRC) - Researchers have discovered a new supplement that they believe may hold the key to extending human life. Dr. Rajagopal Viswanath Sekhar is an associate professor of medicine-endocrinology at Baylor College of Medicine. He recently co-authored a study about a potential anti-aging supplement. When tested, it was found...
SCIENCE
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Wake Up With Less Dark Circles & Puffiness

Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, and can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness. We asked Dawn Del Russo, a beauty and lifestyle expert and founder of BellaDawn, what you should be adding to your nighttime routine to wake up with bright, clear under eyes.
LIFESTYLE
deseret.com

70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from these two symptoms

Close to 70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from two specific symptoms a month after infection, according to a new study. Details: Researchers at the University of Cambridge recently found that about seven out of every 10 COVID-19 patients struggle with neurological issues in the months after infections. These patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Insider

Insider

357K+
Followers
25K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy