Coconino County has opened ramada reservations for the upcoming summer season. There are 10 ramadas available for rent between three county parks – Fort Tuthill County Park, Raymond County Park and Peaks View County Park. Ramadas can be rented for a full or half-day seven days a week from May 1 through Oct. 31 during the 2022 summer season.

