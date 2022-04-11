ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LL COOL J ANNOUNCES ‘ROCK THE BELLS’ SUMMER FESTIVAL IN QUEENS

By C-LO'S BLOG LOWDOWN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLL Cool J on Monday announced plans for a Hip Hop music festival in his hometown of Queens this summer. The “Rock the Bells” festival will feature live performances by iconic Hip Hop artists including Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Lil Kim,...

