ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Crewe sack manager David Artell following relegation from League One - with defeat by Doncaster on Saturday the club's EIGHTH in a row

By Pa Sport
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Crewe have sacked manager David Artell following their relegation from League One.

The Alex were consigned to the drop with four games to spare when they lost to fellow strugglers Doncaster on Saturday.

It was the club's eighth successive defeat and 15th in their last 16 league games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bnqHK_0f5u5KXi00
Saturday's defeat to fellow strugglers Doncaster consigned Crewe to the drop and league two

Crewe have named assistant manager Alex Morris as interim boss.

'Crewe Alexandra can confirm that the club is parting company with first-team manager David Artell,' read a club statement on Crewe's website.

'The club would like to thank David for his substantial contribution, both as first-team manager and in his previous role as head of academy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BRwml_0f5u5KXi00
David Artell had enjoyed a successful spell managing the club but this campaign had proved tough for the young coach

'Alex Morris and Lee Bell have been appointed first-team manager and assistant respectively, on an interim basis.'

Artell, a former Crewe player, was appointed as the club's manager in January 2017 and kept them in League Two that year.

He led the club to promotion during the coronavirus-affected 2019-20 campaign before they finished 12th last season.

But they struggled this term and, despite Artell vowing to remain in the job until 'somebody tells me otherwise' after Saturday's defeat, Crewe decided to move on.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Paul Warne: Rotherham United boss wants to get promotion bid back on track

Boss Paul Warne wants Rotherham United to draw a line under their three-game League One losing run and get their Championship promotion bid on track. The Millers led the table before their defeat by Shrewsbury last month, and followed that with a loss to Charlton. Tuesday's 3-0 away defeat by...
SOCCER
BBC

Portsmouth 3-0 Rotherham United: Pompey dent Millers' promotion hopes

Rotherham's hopes of automatic promotion from League One suffered another setback after being thrashed 3-0 by Portsmouth at Fratton Park. Two former Millers players - George Hirst and Clark Robertson - were among the goals as Paul Warne's side missed out on the chance to go second. A drab game...
SOCCER
BBC

Iwan Stephens: Newcastle Falcons winger signs two-year deal with Premiership club

England Under-20 winger Iwan Stephens has signed a new two-year deal with Newcastle Falcons, and been promoted to the first team at Kingston Park. The former Leeds Rhinos rugby league player switched codes to follow in father Colin's footsteps in union, and made his international bow last month. Leeds-born Stephens...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Artell
Person
Lee Bell
Daily Mail

Now THAT'S an offside trap! How Villarreal made Bayern Munich look silly with their VERY bold - and clever - tactics devised by Unai Emery, with SEVEN attackers caught out during Champions League triumph

Villarreal stunned Bayern Munich by knocking them out of the Champions League last night - and were also able to humiliate them by playing a streetwise offside trap. Unai Emery masterminded his side's 2-1 aggregate victory over the Bundesliga giants, with Samuel Chukwueze's goal in Bavaria sending the underdogs into euphoria and, against the odds, sealing them a spot in the semi-finals.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Unai Emery rejected Newcastle's riches to lead Villarreal in Europe and he's NOT regretting his decision... mocked at Arsenal, the loyal Spaniard is now closing in on a Champions League miracle

Unai Emery was in no mood to indulge in the David v Goliath narrative that always appears to surround Villarreal's exploits in Europe despite one of the most historic nights in the club's history. 'We are here not to be told how nice we are... we have a very solid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

George Melling: Footballer with motor neurone disease dies aged 37

An "inspirational" footballer who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year has died. Father-of-three George Melling, 37, captained Longridge Town in Lancashire and used to be on the books of Blackpool and Morecambe. Paying tribute, his widow Nicci Melling said: "Everyone is so very proud of the horrendous battle...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Lyon 'cancel more than 1,000 tickets bought by West Ham fans' for their crunch Europa League clash on Thursday as authorities ban travelling supporters without entry to the away end from entering the stadium or surrounding area

Lyon have cancelled more than 1,000 tickets bought by West Ham fans outside the away section for Thursday night's Europa League clash. The French side host the Hammers in the second leg of their quarter final after drawing 1-1 at the London Stadium last week. More than 1,000 West Ham...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doncaster#Relegation#Assistant Manager#League One#Academy
Daily Mail

'I am sorry for the offence my comments have caused': Northern Ireland women's manager Kenny Shiels APOLOGISES after saying female sides concede goals in quick succession because they are 'more emotional than men'

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels has apologised for his comments controversially claiming women's football teams concede more goals in quick succession because they are more 'emotional' than men. Shiels' team were beaten 5-0 by England in their 2023 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, with four of the goals coming in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Mikey Lewis: Hull KR half-back out for up to two months

Hull KR half-back Mikey Lewis will be unavailable for six to eight weeks with an ankle injury. The 20-year-old ruptured ligaments in the second half of the Robins' 34-10 Challenge Cup quarter-final win over Castleford Tigers on Friday and will require surgery. Lewis has scored five tries in seven league...
RUGBY
BBC

Netball Superleague 2022: Team Bath record two wins to move to third

Team Bath boosted their Superleague play-off hopes as they moved up to third in the table with back-to-back victories in round 12. They beat Surrey Storm 66-41 on Friday before comfortably overcoming London Pulse 62-41 on Monday. Leaders Manchester Thunder maintained their unbeaten record with a rampant 78-53 victory over...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand warns Erik ten Hag he could be 'chewed up and spat out' by the Man United players if he fails to change the culture at Old Trafford... and says his time coaching in Pep's Bayern setup could be key to success

Rio Ferdinand has warned Erik ten Hag he could be 'chewed up and spat out' by the Manchester United players if he doesn't introduce a new culture at Old Trafford. It emerged on Tuesday night that Ten Hag is closing in on taking the role for next season on an initial three-year contract, with the framework of his United deal already in place.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Jamison Gibson-Park: Leinster scrum-half cleared to play in Champions Cup derby

Leinster scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park is available to play in Friday's Champions Cup game against Connacht after his citing case was dismissed. The Ireland international was cited for an alleged dangerous tackle on Connacht's Kieran Marmion in the first leg of the European tie last Friday. Gibson-Park was yellow-carded at the...
WORLD
BBC

Cornwall impress RFL boss Ralph Rimmer despite heavy home debut loss

Rugby Football League chief executive Ralph Rimmer says he was impressed with Cornwall's first home game. Almost 1,500 fans attended Penryn's Memorial Ground to see the first professional rugby league game played in the county as the hosts lost 60-14 to Midlands Hurricanes in League One. The loss came a...
RUGBY
BBC

Connor Collett: Newcastle Falcons back-row forward signs one-year deal

Flanker Connor Collett has extended his stay at Newcastle Falcons until the end of the 2022-23 Premiership season. Collett, 26, has been with the Falcons since the 2018-19 season after joining from New Zealand provincial side North Harbour, where he spent four years. The English back-rower, who attended Stamford School,...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

334K+
Followers
29K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy