A heartbreaking Doctor Strange 2 fight scene might’ve leaked

By Chris Smith
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10maQA_0f5u5HtX00

With less than a month to go until the premiere, the Doctor Strange 2 tickets are selling out online, setting new preorder records for 2022. Marvel fans can’t wait to see what happens in this multiverse story that will follow the events of WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The trailers already teased plenty of action, and we’re in for new epic fights in Doctor Strange 2.

But the trailers might be misleading, as they try to paint a different picture than what we’re about to see. And it just so happens that a Marvel leaker’s new teaser “fixes” that. It reminds fans of what will actually occur in Multiverse of Madness. Before we get to it, however, we have to warn you that big spoilers will follow below.

The real villain

Marvel did not release a full Doctor Strange 2 trailer 3 when it began online ticket sales. Instead, it pushed out two shorter TV spots totaling 1 minute and 30 seconds. We got plenty of new footage, including scenes that would make you believe Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) will fight together against a more significant threat.

But that’s not what’s going to happen in the sequel.

The same clips also delivered two other exciting details. First of all, they give us a better look at the Captain Marvel variant who appears in Doctor Strange 2.

We saw the character involved in a fight against Wanda in the Super Bowl trailer. Some fans speculated that it might be a version of Iron Man in that scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZePvn_0f5u5HtX00
Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and her children in new Doctor Strange 2 footage. Image source: Marvel Studios

Then, the TV spots showed Wanda’s children from WandaVision. That is an important detail that will help the audience prepare for the film’s big twist.

Wanda will be the villain for most of the story. Fans might not like it, but Wanda will fight against Avengers across the MCU’s primary reality and other timelines.

Who is Wanda fighting in Doctor Strange 2?

We see Wanda fighting Captain Marvel in the Super Bowl trailer. That doesn’t mean the Captain Marvel variant from the Illuminati is an antagonist who Strange and Wanda have to defeat.

Instead, Wanda is the big threat in that scene for both the MCU’s Doctor Strange and the Illuminati, a new group led by Professor X (Patrick Stewart).

This brings us to the following tweet, which comes from a well-known Marvel leaker. MyTimeToShineHello posted a poll, asking fans who they’re most excited to see Wanda fight.

The options are Professor X, Captain Marvel, Mister Fantastic, and Black Bolt. These are four of the six Illuminati members from the universe where Doctor Strange and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) will be held captive. And Wanda will fight them as she hunts down Chavez to make use of her multiverse-hopping abilities. This is one of the big fight scenes in Doctor Strange 2, one that might divide fans.

There’s a big Multiverse of Madness plot leak that explains what happens in that Wanda vs. Illuminati fight. We expect it to be a heartbreaking battle.

It might be just a rumor, but the Doctor Strange 2 trailers already provided plenty of evidence to back those claims. You can check out the earlier report at this link.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Xochitl Gomez
Person
Patrick Stewart
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Strange#Fight Scenes#Multiverse Of Madness
