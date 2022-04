Joshua Youngblood might be the fastest player on Rutgers’ roster, but his career in Piscataway got off to a slow start. The Kansas State transfer had an understated first season with the Scarlet Knights in 2021, playing in just nine games, returning seven kicks, catching six passes and scoring one touchdown. The speedster was hampered by a hamstring injury, keeping a player who led the nation in kickoff return touchdowns as a freshman from showing off his wheels.

