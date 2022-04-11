Oklahoma man arrested after nine-hour standoff

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond man was taken into custody following a nine-hour standoff.

Just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, 911 dispatchers received a call from a woman in Edmond who said her husband tried to shoot her.

She told dispatchers that as she left her home, her husband fired one shot in the air and one at her vehicle.

When Edmond police officers arrived at the scene, they removed three people from the house.

After a nine-hour standoff, officials arrested 32-year-old Andrew Brandon Bostwick.

He was taken into custody on complaints of felony pointing a firearm, and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

