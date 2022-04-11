ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Oklahoma man arrested after nine-hour standoff

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8UNM_0f5u4bJk00

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond man was taken into custody following a nine-hour standoff.

Just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, 911 dispatchers received a call from a woman in Edmond who said her husband tried to shoot her.

OHP: Victim injured by hit-and-run driver while changing tire

She told dispatchers that as she left her home, her husband fired one shot in the air and one at her vehicle.

When Edmond police officers arrived at the scene, they removed three people from the house.

Oklahoma man dies after jumping from moving vehicle

After a nine-hour standoff, officials arrested 32-year-old Andrew Brandon Bostwick.

He was taken into custody on complaints of felony pointing a firearm, and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 2

Related
KTUL

Second arrest made in connection to 2017 Oklahoma City murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE. Stacey Juarez was arrested in Missouri on Thursday and booked into the Jasper County Jail. An arrest warrant was issued for a second person in connection to a 2017 Oklahoma City murder. Wilson Perez, 19, was found dead at Harlow Park back in September...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edmond, OK
Edmond, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
KTEN.com

Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Sulphur

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A traffic stop last week led to three methamphetamine trafficking arrests by a Murray County deputy. Cameron Nyberg, Sara Dixon and Terren Lowe face felony charges of aggravated trafficking methamphetamine; possession of drug proceeds derived from illegal activity; conspiracy to commit a felony; and A pattern of criminal offenses in two or more counties.
MURRAY COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAKE TV

Loved ones identify 6 teens killed in Oklahoma crash

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KAKE) — Family and friends have identified six teenagers who were killed when their small car collided with a large truck hauling rocks in southern Oklahoma. The Tishomingo High School students — all between the ages of 15 and 17 — were Madison Robertson, Memory Wilson, Addison...
TISHOMINGO, OK
KTUL

Young Tulsa woman dead after crash along Highway 75

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A young woman was killed after a crash in north Tulsa early Wednesday morning. It happened around 12:30 a.m. near Highway 75 and Apache. Other drivers came upon the crash and notified police. The witnesses said they checked on the driver but found her unresponsive with severe head trauma.
TULSA, OK
KFOR

KFOR

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy