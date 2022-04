Previous game: Clippers 5, Mets 0, Tuesday at Huntington Park Recap: Peyton Battenfield pitched six scoreless innings, allowing two hits with five strikeouts, and the Clippers blanked visiting Syracuse 5-0. Alex Call got his first hit of the season, a solo home run in the second inning, and Gabriel Arias had two doubles and...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO