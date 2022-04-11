Westfield councilor to host Ward 1 meeting Tuesday night

STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs. Wednesday, April 20, and April 27, 4 p.m. 5:30 p.m., “New England Spring Wildflower Primer,” takes place online. This 2-part series on wildflowers will present an overview of the native forest flora that bloom in the Berkshires in spring. The first presentation will discuss the flora in the mixed hardwoods, white pine, and hemlock forests that cover so much of Berkshire County. The emphasis of the presentation will be on herbaceous wildflowers, but we will also present some of the trees, shrubs, and ferns that commonly grow in these forest communities. The second presentation will highlight the flora that grow in rich hardwood forests under a canopy of sugar maple, white ash, and basswood. Spring wildflowers are especially abundant and varied in this forest habitat, and the presentation will showcase many of them, in addition to trees, shrubs, and ferns. Cost is 435 members, $45 non-members; On Saturday, April 23, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., “Planting Perennials the New Wave Way.” Naturalistic perennial plantings are all the rage, but adapting them to smaller scale gardens can be a challenge. Join artist-gardener Robert Clyde Anderson for an illustrated lecture that clarifies the main concepts behind the New Perennial Movement and offers techniques, based on his own experience, for combining three to five compatible perennials that become a living mulch for weed suppression and moisture retention. Specific plant combinations will be discussed as well as how-to planting and staging techniques that Robert has used over several seasons developing a mature, wet-meadow planting. Cost is $18. To register for the programs or for more information, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org. Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.

