Westfield, MA

Westfield councilor to host Ward 1 meeting Tuesday night

By Special to The Westfield News
 2 days ago
WESTFIELD — Ward 1 City Councilor Nicholas Morganelli Jr. will host a community meeting for ward residents 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Westfield Intermediate School, 350 Southampton Road. Topics likely to be...

Growing Calls for Everett City Councilor's Resignation Heard at Meeting

A city councilor in Everett, Massachusetts, is facing backlash after messages he sent to city workers containing racist imagery surfaced. The city is now investigating the conduct of Anthony DiPierro and looking into any other inappropriate communication by city employees and officials. DiPierro is accused of sending memes to his...
State Sen. John Velis donates $1,000 to Holyoke YMCA

HOLYOKE – The Greater Holyoke YMCA accepted a $1,000 gift from state Sen. John C. Velis, D-Westfield, Monday. The donation from the senator’s campaign will support the YMCA’s transportation costs. Velis fielded a team of local officials to play against the YMCA’s youth members in a basketball...
Westfield softball rallies past Pittsfield, 9-8

WESTFIELD – Five decades ago, legendary New York Yankee Yogi Berra uttered the phrase “it ain’t over till it’s over.” On Tuesday, the Westfield High School softball team experienced that first hand. Westfield rallied from an 8-3, fifth-inning deficit, scoring six unanswered runs to cap...
Air quality in Springfield’s East Forest Park is good, while those with respiratory, heart disease in Upper Hill need to be careful, new Pioneer Valley pollution level tracking website states

Air quality in Springfield’s East Forest Park is good, while those with respiratory or heart disease in Upper Hill need to be careful due to pollution levels, a new website states. The new website is helping “Pioneer Valley residents to measure air pollution levels in their neighborhoods and provides...
Garden Notes: April 13, 2022

STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs. Wednesday, April 20, and April 27, 4 p.m. 5:30 p.m., “New England Spring Wildflower Primer,” takes place online. This 2-part series on wildflowers will present an overview of the native forest flora that bloom in the Berkshires in spring. The first presentation will discuss the flora in the mixed hardwoods, white pine, and hemlock forests that cover so much of Berkshire County. The emphasis of the presentation will be on herbaceous wildflowers, but we will also present some of the trees, shrubs, and ferns that commonly grow in these forest communities. The second presentation will highlight the flora that grow in rich hardwood forests under a canopy of sugar maple, white ash, and basswood. Spring wildflowers are especially abundant and varied in this forest habitat, and the presentation will showcase many of them, in addition to trees, shrubs, and ferns. Cost is 435 members, $45 non-members; On Saturday, April 23, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., “Planting Perennials the New Wave Way.” Naturalistic perennial plantings are all the rage, but adapting them to smaller scale gardens can be a challenge. Join artist-gardener Robert Clyde Anderson for an illustrated lecture that clarifies the main concepts behind the New Perennial Movement and offers techniques, based on his own experience, for combining three to five compatible perennials that become a living mulch for weed suppression and moisture retention. Specific plant combinations will be discussed as well as how-to planting and staging techniques that Robert has used over several seasons developing a mature, wet-meadow planting. Cost is $18. To register for the programs or for more information, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org. Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.
