ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

LPD officer in critical condition following Sunday crash

KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AA1Gu_0f5u386f00

A Lafayette Police officer is in critical condition in a Baton Rouge hospital following a crash.

State Police Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz said that Lt. Todd Alcorn was westbound at about 7 a.m. Sunday when the crash happened.

Alcorn's car hit the bridge rail as he was traveling on Interstate 10 just east of Whiskey Bay. His vehicle became disabled in the left lane, and it was hit by another westbound car, Scrantz said.

The driver of the other car also was injured, he said.

State Police believe impairment was a factor in the crash, he said.

Alcorn was not on duty and was driving a personal vehicle, he said.

The crash is under investigation, Scrantz said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
NME

Rapper Baby Cino has been shot dead moments after leaving jail

Rapper Baby Cino has died aged 20, moments after he was released from a Miami jail. The musician, real name Timothy Starks, was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre earlier this week (March 16). He’d been arrested on a gun charge earlier in the week. As reported...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpd#Police
KSLA

17-year-old killed in shooting on Scotland Avenue, police investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the Scotlandville neighborhood Friday, March 18. The shooting happened in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue, not far from Scenic Highway, around 7:35 p.m. Police say Markeith Franklin,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Daily Mail

Florida bridgetender, 43, who raised a drawbridge before 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle could reach the other side is charged with manslaughter

A Florida bridgetender has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly raising a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to Florida before a 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle reached the other side. West Palm Beach police arrested Artissua Lafay Paulk 43, at her home on Thursday in connection to the death of Carol...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

Teen sets girlfriend on fire “to see what it was like”

Louisiana teenager was booked into a correctional center on a felony charge after being accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, reports WDTV. Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, was arrested in connection with the attack that happened on March 5. According to the deputy investigating, White and his girlfriend were drinking alcohol when White doused […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCTV

Valdosta baby in critical condition, 2 arrested

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been charged and arrested after a baby was discovered to be injured and is currently in critical condition, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On March 18, around 12:40 p.m., officers and detectives responded to the Hilton Garden Inn, after employees with...
VALDOSTA, GA
Nationwide Report

2 siblings dead, 3-year-old boy, 18-month-old child and another in critical condition in a crash (Riley Township, MI)

2 siblings dead, 3-year-old boy, 18-month-old child and another in critical condition in a crash (Riley Township, MI)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, two siblings, including a 27-year-old woman, from Warren and her 15-year-old brother, from Emmett, were killed while three people suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision in St. Clair County.
RILEY TOWNSHIP, MI
KLFY News 10

Monroe shooting leaves two people dead

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, on Sunday, April 3, 2022, shortly after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting. It happened at the 5000 block on Desiard Street. Police found Joseph Moore and Jacqueline Rice inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities reported that both Moore and Rice died […]
MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

Two women wanted for shoplifting at Hattiesburg Walmart

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women wanted in connection to a shoplifting investigation. Police said the women are wanted in connection to an incident that happened at the Walmart on Highway 49 on Monday, February 14. Anyone with information about the incident can call the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
KATC News

KATC News

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy