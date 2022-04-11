ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This mom’s viral post is an important reminder on those mornings that are really hard

By Elise Knowles
I shared a very brief insight recently into how much of a juggle my work mornings are as a mom to four little children. Waking up and being the sole parent trying to get everyone fed, clothed, ready and out the door in time for school and day care drop off is hard!

It’s hard making breakfast simultaneously for four hungry tummies.

It’s hard running room to room trying to pick things up so we don’t come home to chaos.

It’s hard listening to all their questions, thinking through what they said and then giving them appropriate answers.

It’s hard trying to keep everyone happy.

It’s hard holding a toddler on your hip while you use one hand to do up your bra and put your makeup on. It’s hard refereeing arguments while packing lunchboxes.

It’s hard remembering library books, sports tops and everything else they need for the day. It’s hard trying to keep everyone happy.

It’s downright hard! And that’s before the actual drop-off. Before you have to leave them.

Before your children cling to your clothing and cry as you kiss them goodbye.

Before you have to turn your back and walk away while trying to hold back your own tears. Before you break down in the car sobbing, asking yourself if it’s all worth it.

Being a mom is hard. Being a working mom is hard. But as I cry in my car after the hard mornings, I like to remind myself:

You are doing a great job.

It won’t always be like this.

It’s not always going to be this hard.

You are doing a really good job.

It’s OK. It’s alright.

It’s just a hard day.

It’s just a season.

You are strong. You are capable. You’re human and you’re doing a really good job.

You can do this. You can!

Keep going. Tomorrow is a new day.

You can do this.

I also like to remind myself, none of us are doing it perfectly, but every mom I know is doing her best.

You are doing your best.

Motherly

Awake in the middle of the night with a baby? This mom’s viral message is for you

We've all been there. We're exhausted. It's dark outside. And we're awake with a baby while the rest of the world is asleep, cozy in bed. At least that's the way it feels when we're awake with fussy, crying, hungry, or just plain-ol' wide-awake baby. If feels like we're the only one. But one mom reminds us that we aren't alone. Her viral tribute to moms awake with a baby in the middle of the night is resonating with moms everywhere for its simple message: you aren't alone.
