WICHITA, Kansas – It wasn’t the start that the McPherson Bullpups girls soccer team had in mind to start the season, but it was necessary in order for the team to start to discover what it’s capable of. The beginning of that start has been in motion since the Bullpup’s 2-1 overtime win over Augusta, and it continued on Monday night after defeating Wichita Trinity Academy 5-1 on the opponents own turf.

MCPHERSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO