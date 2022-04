A word from superintendent Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. We are back from Spring Break and that means we are in the final push to the end of the year. This is always a fun time in education as students begin to look forward to the summer break, teachers look forward to the same, seniors look forward to graduation, and parents look forward to having their kids home for the summer (most of the time!). It feels as though we collectively lift our eyes to the future as summer nears closer. We have several celebrations planned to recognize the many people who make our schools great, and I want to make sure you are aware.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 18 DAYS AGO